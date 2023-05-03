The Fed raises rates by 0.25 points and prepares a break in the squeeze

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Fed raised the key rate by 0.25% as expected, bringing it to 5-5.25 per cent. The vote in favor of the new tightening was unanimous.

However, the indications – generally scarce – on future steps change: in the official communiqué published at the end of the meeting, the US central bank no longer includes the phrase: “The (monetary policy, FOMC, ed.) committee anticipates that additional hikes may be appropriate” , but it is simply said that “in evaluating to what extent further increases may be appropriate”, account will be taken – as in the past – of the tightening achieved so far, of the delays with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation.

It’s not a nuance: from now on the increases could be more spaced out over time. At 5-5.25%, moreover, the cost of US credit has reached the level forecast by the governors for the end of the year, even if analysts were expecting a last rate increase in June. In any case, President Jerome Powell said at a press conference, “we are ready to do more if greater restrictions are needed”, adding that “we will evaluate” the question of the pause “in June”. It is not possible to say with certainty, he specified, that the current level of interest rates is sufficiently restrictive.

Before talking about monetary policy, Powell, at the opening of the meeting with journalists, wanted to clarify that the banking sector “has greatly improved since March and the system is healthy and resilient”. Events such as those that swept the Silicon Walley Bank “will not be repeated”, also because the Fed “has learned its lesson”.

The diagnosis of the economic trend did not vary: growth continued at a “modest” pace, while the increase in employment was robust and the unemployment rate remained low. There are signs, however, added Powell, that signal that supply and demand for labor are “returning to a better balance”. The participation rate has increased, while there are indications of a slowdown in wages. “However, the demand still exceeds the supply of available workers,” the president specified.