The Fed confirms the hard line: in the July meeting it raised rates by 0.75 basis points for the second consecutive time, taking them to 2.25% -2.50% – from 1.50-1.75% – and indicated that new squeezes “will be necessary”. The decision was made unanimously; in June there was instead a vote against, that of Esther L. George, in favor of a less incisive rise. In addition, portfolios of securities will continue to be reduced.

The diagnosis of the economy highlights a weakening of some indicators relating to expenditure and economic activity but the creation of new jobs remains, as in June, “robust” and the unemployment rate “low”. The reference to the risks generated by Chinese lockdowns has disappeared.