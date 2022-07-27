Home World The Fed raises rates by 0.75 points: “The tightening continues”
World

The Fed raises rates by 0.75 points: “The tightening continues”

by admin
The Fed raises rates by 0.75 points: “The tightening continues”

ServiceMonetary policy

Fed Funds move up to 2.25-2.50%. The press release highlights the weakening of the economy but the labor market remains “robust”

The Bund senses the recession. What changes for BTp?

The Fed confirms the hard line: in the July meeting it raised rates by 0.75 basis points for the second consecutive time, taking them to 2.25% -2.50% – from 1.50-1.75% – and indicated that new squeezes “will be necessary”. The decision was made unanimously; in June there was instead a vote against, that of Esther L. George, in favor of a less incisive rise. In addition, portfolios of securities will continue to be reduced.

The diagnosis of the economy highlights a weakening of some indicators relating to expenditure and economic activity but the creation of new jobs remains, as in June, “robust” and the unemployment rate “low”. The reference to the risks generated by Chinese lockdowns has disappeared.

Find out more
See also  Chernobyl, director of disaster Bryukhanov, starring in the TV series by Con O'Neill, has died

You may also like

USA: in 10 years arms manufacturers have earned...

Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 28 July

“Your words worthy of Goebbels”. The faithful one...

The grain ships stopped in Odessa. “Pact at...

Hungary, Orban’s shocking phrase: “Willing to mix, but...

The Himars against the bridge to isolate the...

Le Mans, stabs passers-by in the street, shouting...

Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemns attack on Turkish...

Criminal investigation against Trump begins: “He planned the...

Gas, new cuts from Moscow but now Gazprom...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy