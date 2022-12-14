Listen to the audio version of the article

The Fed slows down, and changes its strategy. At the December meeting, he will almost certainly raise rates by 50 basis points, bringing them to 4.25%-4.50%, after four consecutive hikes from 75 basis points. The president, Jerome Powell, has already prepared the markets and economic operators: he warned that the parameters with which to judge the tightening, after this phase of rapid exit from the “ultra-expansive” period, will now be its duration over time and its arrival point , which will be higher than expected until October (4.75-5%? 5-5.25%?). The December “dots”, the dots with which individual governors indicate their forecasts on interest rate trends, will be important for understanding what this new strategy actually means.

Very volatile inflation

INFLATION IN THE USA Loading…

In any case, the time for a change of pace seems ripe. US inflation – measured by the benchmark PCE index – has recently shown a much less clear trend than in previous months. It has become, not only in the US, more volatile – and this makes forecasting difficult – but it no longer looks so bullish. It is not enough development: inflation must come down. In the US, the ‘core’ index tends to indicate the future trend of overall inflation, and the current level of around 5% is decidedly unsatisfactory. However, there are signs that the very rapid increases decided so far are starting to “bite” very slowly.

«Colder» inflation expectations

MARKET INFLATION EXPECTATIONS Loading…

Long-term inflation expectations – measured by financial instruments – appear to be less tense than in the past. 5-year breakevens – still the highest – and 10-years point to 2.3%, while 5y5y swaps are just lower, at 2.2%. The ideal level, assuming the absence of risk and liquidity premia – is obviously 2%, which corresponds to the Federal Reserve’s target (albeit medium), but we are far from the peaks of 3.6% reached at the beginning of the year , when rates were still at 0-0.25% in an already largely inflationary situation.

Long-term declining yield curve

THE CURVE OF RETURNS FROM 2020 Loading…

The yield curve is now at rather high levels. It is down, in maturities beyond the year, compared to the levels prior to the monetary policy meeting at the end of October, but it is not excluded that they are expressing the forecast of a slowdown in economic activity, at least partly “desired” by the Fed itself to curb the economy. These are rates that need to be purged of inflation expectations: 2.2-2.3% for longer maturities, current inflation (which tends to weigh heavily, to affect the immediate future) for shorter ones. With an annual growth rate of 6%, the short-term part still expresses negative rates and therefore “calls” for new increases.

Risks of recession?

PROBABILITY OF RECESSION IN THE US Loading…

The inversion of the curve – six-month and one-year rates are higher than those for three years and beyond – is considered a sign of a slowdown in the economy. It is not said, it is not always like this. In current circumstances it may reflect lower long-term expectations (the Fed has therefore retained its credibility), but if the cooling in prices is to be achieved with a slowdown in economic activity, the two coincide. The probability of a one-year recession, calculated by the Cleveland Federal Reserve on the basis of the yield curve, has risen to 41 percent. A good reason, if only in terms of risk management, to be more cautious.