Another 25 basis points at the February meeting. Up to 4.50-4.75%. Two more by the end of the year, most likely in the following two meetings of the FOMC, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee. The road, at least in a limited time horizon, seems marked, but the markets are wondering about what will really be the arrival point of the US squeeze. In December, the median of the “dots” pointed to 5-5.25% – from the current 4.25-4.50%, but doubts remain (and even some hope).

Non-unique direction

In fact, something is moving in the American economy, but it is not clear in which direction monetary policy can push which – with a choice dictated by uncertainty, but which fuels uncertainty – has decided to move “one step after another ” based on the data. The squeeze has certainly been long, the new phase seems to be characterized by the objective of reaching the terminal rate, at a not necessarily fast pace, and maintaining it at that level for the necessary time. The monetary base – the “central bank money” – and the money supply (M1) have not by chance begun to decline. The signals coming from the economy are not, however, univocal.

High but declining inflation

THE BRAKING OF PRICES Loading…

The decline in inflation has particularly affected: the PCE index (Personal consumption expenditures), which is the reference index of the Fed: it fell throughout the fourth quarter of 2022, and so did the core index, on which the overall index tends to converge. However, many analysts correctly point out that the downturn may be temporary and, above all, that inflation expectations count more than the now archived price trend (which can affect very short-term expectations and are therefore not entirely irrelevant). The long-term ones are now stabilized, despite a very slight rise towards 2.3%, but they still signal a very credible Fed on the markets.

Financial conditions in contrast

THE CHICAGO FED INDEX ON FINANCIAL CONDITIONS Loading…

What is surprising is the fact that financial conditions do not seem to want to move in sync with the restrictive maneuver. The Chicago Fed index, which summarizes more than 100 indicators along the entire transmission belt – but it is misleading to call it that – of monetary policy, has moved away from zero, which separates the area of ​​monetary restriction from that of accommodation. After such a rapid and incisive squeeze, a return to positive values ​​would have been likely, but the indicator, after approaching the critical threshold at the end of October, subsequently moved away from it. One might think that the markets – including credit markets, not just financial markets in the strict sense – have not yet fully acknowledged the tightening.

Long-term yields are down

THE CURVE OF RETURNS FROM 2021 Loading…

Even upstream of the transmission belt, the signals are not exactly consistent with the Fed’s moves. Government bond yields certainly appear higher than in the past for the short-term part of the curve, the one that reflects and implements monetary policy, but it is decidedly lower for the entire portion after one year. Is it the effect of lower inflation expectations? a possible recession (the one-year probability has risen to 63.28%)? Above all: is this the path the Fed wants? On this point, the words of Jerome Powell at the press conference will be interesting.