The Federal Trade Commission opens an investigation into OpenAI: “ChatGpt puts individuals’ personal data and reputation at risk”

The Federal Trade Commission opens an investigation into OpenAI: "ChatGpt puts individuals' personal data and reputation at risk"

The Federal Trade Commission (Ftc) of the United Statesagency that deals with the protection of consumers US and protection against anti-competitive practiceshas decided to launch an investigation against OpenAIthe company that developed the chatbot ChatGpt. The aim of the investigation is to verify whether the artificial intelligence company led by Sam Altman has violated the laws relating to data protection of consumers and whether it has published fake content and information through its chatbot. Underlying the FTC’s fears is the idea that the chatbot is risky because it “would put personal data and the reputation of individuals”.

The agency sent OpenAI a document of 20 pages, reported by Washington Post online, with a series of requests who require detailed information on how its AI technology works, from products to guarantees on the privacy and provisions on safety of the data. For example, one of the questions addressed to the company asks you to describe “in detail how you have taken steps to address or mitigate the risks that your products with large language models could generate false, misleading or disparaging statements about real individuals”.

In the March Last, ChatGpt had encountered similar problems in Italy too: the authority Guarantor for the protection of personal data had intervened asking to comply with its requests and contesting, following some feedback received in its use, the “lack of information to users and all interested parties whose data is collected by OpenAIbut above all the absence of one legal basis that justifies the massive collection and storage of personal data, for the purpose of train the algorithms underlying the functioning of the platform”.

