The Ferragnez, the episode on the kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical in Sanremo

The Ferragnez and kiss-scandal case a Sanremoit’s the moment of truth: the special episode of the show was released tonight Chiara Ferragni and her husband Fedez focused on the co-hosting of the influencer at the seventy-third edition of Sanremo Festival last February and on the controversial kiss exchanged on stage by the rapper with his colleague Rosa Chemical.

A scene that caused a lot of discussion and made people visibly nervous Ferragni. Seven months later, the special has finally been published on Prime Video and the mystery could finally be revealed. And, in the meantime, the rapper from Rozzano wanted to say a few words on the matter.

“The special episode of Sanremo Of The Ferragnezan important professional experience of Chiara that I should have supported as she has always done with me” – her words on social media, a few lines published via Instagram stories in which he contained all his emotions about it – “Unfortunately, as you all know, it didn’t go that way, it was a period in which I wasn’t clear and a part of my person came out that I’m not proud of.” Shortly afterwards, the renewed apology: “I am very sorry for what I was unable to do and for what I did. In recent months I have been working a lot on myself, my mental health and on my relationship, trying to improve myself especially for the good of my family.”

“An episode full of emotions” this Sanremo specialhe swears Ferragni, where “I cry a lot. Most of the time I cry from anxiety, because when I’m very anxious I feel like crying when I can’t manage my emotions well. I cry out of happiness, which are the best tears to cry ever, and then of course I’ve also cried out of disappointment, pain, etc. So an episode full of little plans but full of many emotions. So I hope you will like it, then tell me what you think.”

