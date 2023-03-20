The 32nd edition of FESCAAAL begins in Milan with many cinematic proposals, but also opportunities to meet directors from the three continents and musical and cultural moments

From today and for the next 7 days, one huge cinematographic offer, with over 40 films screened, in theaters and in streaming, will enliven the city of Milan. After the pre-opening Africa Talks event on March 18, the inauguration ceremony was held yesterday with the screening of the film “The fruit of late summer – Under the Fig Trees” in the presence of the French director of Tunisian origin Erige Sehiri.

Conceived and organized byCOE Association in 1991, the Festival still remains today one of the most important cinematic events (and not only) aimed at deepening the cultures and realities of Africa, Asia and Latin America. In addition to the films selected in the most prestigious international festivals, the FESCAAAL also includes many musical moments, exhibitions and performances by authors and authors from the three continents.

The image-symbol, that of the Zebra, is enriched this year by one connotation green, inspired by the environmental and non-violent movements of the last century and by the activism of many young people from all continents who are today engaged on the climate issue. The interest in these issues promoted by FESCAAL was amply highlighted during the Africa Talks event, dedicated to the theme: Thinking Green. What environmental challenges for Africa today?

All the films selected in this edition will be screened in their original language and with Italian subtitles. During the week, four cinemas will host the Festival’s proposals: the San Fedele Auditorium, the Cineteca Milano Arlecchino, the CinéMagenta 63-Institut Français and, for the first time, the Cinema Fondazione Prada.

Of particular note among the main sections are the Feature Film Competition “Windows on the World“, that of African Short Films, the Extr’A Competition, dedicated to Italian directors in comparison with other cultures, and the Flash Section, which collects recent works by establish yourself on the news of the three continents. Prizes for the winners will be awarded during the Closing ceremony on Saturday 25 March.

Alongside the screenings in the hall, the Festival also includes a online proposal available until Monday 27 March on the MYMovies.it platform. Also returns to the daily appointment, “Tea time”, the traditional proposal of the Festival to converse with guests every day at 6pm at the Bar Il Girevole and live on Facebook.