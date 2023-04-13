Home World The Festival•B brings together the highlights of the new state scene
World

The Festival•B brings together the highlights of the new state scene

by admin
The Festival•B brings together the highlights of the new state scene

For some years now, Festival·B has become an essential event where all the new names from the most alternative state scene pass, be they guitar groups or urban, electronic or rap artists. After several editions, last year it took a big leap by being located in the Forum Park and expand its capacity. And this year, throughout the days 29 and 30 of Septemberwill be carried out again with a poster plenty of interesting names.

Thus, we will be able to see from groups like Carolina Durante, Affection, Women o the small squareeven electronic names like The Pradogoing by Alizz, Rojuu, Yung Beef, Albany, Ben Yart, Depresión Sonora, Gloosito, Irenegarry, Jarfaiter, Judeline, Juicy Bae, Brava o Gazzi. Of course, there are some names to be announced that will be announced in the coming weeks.

See also  Shooting in a Tik Tok video: Pakistani girl dies at 14

You may also like

FEDERAUTO / Artusi: ‘Excluding road haulage companies from...

Financial fraud, Trump for 7 hours in front...

Ireland, Biden’s gaffe: the US president confuses the...

Euroleague – tough schedule for Partizan in the...

88% of Americans feel anxious about gun violence,...

Europa League, Juventus-Sporting Lisbon 1-0 – Football

“Join the Cude to allow disabled people to...

Miljana Kulić claims that she was possessed by...

Program to reduce working days in Spain |...

VOLTA TRUCKS / Top Truck is the selected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy