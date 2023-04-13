For some years now, Festival·B has become an essential event where all the new names from the most alternative state scene pass, be they guitar groups or urban, electronic or rap artists. After several editions, last year it took a big leap by being located in the Forum Park and expand its capacity. And this year, throughout the days 29 and 30 of Septemberwill be carried out again with a poster plenty of interesting names.
Thus, we will be able to see from groups like Carolina Durante, Affection, Women o the small squareeven electronic names like The Pradogoing by Alizz, Rojuu, Yung Beef, Albany, Ben Yart, Depresión Sonora, Gloosito, Irenegarry, Jarfaiter, Judeline, Juicy Bae, Brava o Gazzi. Of course, there are some names to be announced that will be announced in the coming weeks.