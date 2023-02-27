The Benicàssim International Festival has announced a new number of names for its next edition to be held on July 13 and 16 of this year led by The Offspring. These names join the cartel led by Franz Ferdinand, Bastille, Vetusta Morla, Crystal Fighters, Zara Larsson y Tom Odellamong others.

Among the confirmed artists we find performances by Long live Sweden, Regard, Jimena Amarillo, Rusowsky and nothing less than The Offspring, the highly anticipated new headliner for this edition of FIB Benicàssim. The well-known Californian punk rock band with more than three decades of experience will shake the main stage of the festival with their iconic songs such as “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” or “The Kids Aren’t Alright”.

All of them join a poster in which other names stand out, such as those of Franz Ferdinand, Bastille, Vetusta Morla, Crystal Fighters, Kaiser Chiefs, Zara Larsson, Tom Odell, Orbital, Shinova, La Casa Azul, Iván Ferreiro, Ginebras, La La Love You, Nova Twins, The Ryetons, The Wombats, Belako and many more.

With these new confirmations, the FIB line-up consolidates itself as one of the best music festivals in Europe with a wide variety of musical genres ranging from pop, rock, electronic and indie. Tickets, priced from €49.99 + GG, are now available at Fiberfib.com.

In addition, the festival has a contest for bands and DJs open that will give the opportunity to 3 artists and 3 DJs to perform at FIB, thanks to the Heineken Silver Rising Stars Contest. Registration and voting are open at FIB-risingstars.com.