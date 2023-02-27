Home World The FIB announces news with The Offspring at the helm
World

The FIB announces news with The Offspring at the helm

by admin
The FIB announces news with The Offspring at the helm

The Benicàssim International Festival has announced a new number of names for its next edition to be held on July 13 and 16 of this year led by The Offspring. These names join the cartel led by Franz Ferdinand, Bastille, Vetusta Morla, Crystal Fighters, Zara Larsson y Tom Odellamong others.

Among the confirmed artists we find performances by Long live Sweden, Regard, Jimena Amarillo, Rusowsky and nothing less than The Offspring, the highly anticipated new headliner for this edition of FIB Benicàssim. The well-known Californian punk rock band with more than three decades of experience will shake the main stage of the festival with their iconic songs such as “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” or “The Kids Aren’t Alright”.

All of them join a poster in which other names stand out, such as those of Franz Ferdinand, Bastille, Vetusta Morla, Crystal Fighters, Kaiser Chiefs, Zara Larsson, Tom Odell, Orbital, Shinova, La Casa Azul, Iván Ferreiro, Ginebras, La La Love You, Nova Twins, The Ryetons, The Wombats, Belako and many more.

With these new confirmations, the FIB line-up consolidates itself as one of the best music festivals in Europe with a wide variety of musical genres ranging from pop, rock, electronic and indie. Tickets, priced from €49.99 + GG, are now available at Fiberfib.com.

In addition, the festival has a contest for bands and DJs open that will give the opportunity to 3 artists and 3 DJs to perform at FIB, thanks to the Heineken Silver Rising Stars Contest. Registration and voting are open at FIB-risingstars.com.

You may also like

Riccardo Giardina: my characters enter the heart.

In the chatrooms of migrant smugglers: here’s what...

Fecafoot, the championship and the golden eggs… ~...

Another domestic film classic within the “A1 Cinema”...

[Current Affairs and Military]The disintegration of the Russian...

ECB, Lagarde: there is every reason for a...

Robert Capa: diari di guerra!!!

Turkey earthquake in Malatya with a magnitude of...

Cars are becoming less popular among young people

Pelosi was publicly stunned: Why are there still...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy