the fiber arrives in Legnano and Brugherio

WINDTRE further extends the ultra-fast coverage in the national territory and brings Open Fiber FTTH technology to Legnanoa locality in the Upper Milanese area known for the historic battle, the anniversary of which is celebrated every year with the Palio, and in Brugheriothe town in the province of Monza and Brianza which houses the relics of the Magi.

With the expansion of the fiber optic connection, WINDTRE confirms its commitment to contributing to overcoming the digital divide, one of the central themes of the sustainability strategy.

Maurizio Sit downChief Commercial Officer of WINDTRE, commented: “the arrival of ultra-fast coverage in Legnano and Brugherio offers citizens and businesses in the area a connectivity service with the best available performance in terms of quality and reliability. The optical fiber network – continues the manager – represents an infrastructure of primary importance, essential for supporting the production fabric and promoting its evolution through digital solutions, as well as supporting advanced services in the entertainment sector and the use of streaming and on-demand content”, concludes Sedita.

WINDTRE’s ultra-fast line can be activated with offers for Internet at home ‘Super Fiber‘, which provide unlimited navigation up to 2.5 Gigabit and Wi-Fi 6 modem included for greater coverage, speed, connection stability, as well as the possibility of having Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Giga for the smartphones of the whole family.

Also available is the ‘Super Fibra & Netflix’ version which offers the variety and quality of Netflix entertainment, with the Standard subscription plan, for viewing in HD on two screens at the same time without commercial breaks.