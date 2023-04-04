And fiery red ring it pierced the Veneto sky for a few seconds. The merit is not of fireworks, but of the mysterious Elves phenomenon generated by storm clouds. It has been visible for a few thousandths of a second and if we can see him immortalized it was in the cold blood of the photographer Valter Binotto who, thanks to a high-sensitivity video camera, managed to capture it by filming it from Possagno, in the province of Treviso. It is an impressive event, which in this case extended for approx 360 kilometers in diameter about 100 kilometers above the ground. Indeed, the Elves are themselves originated near Ancona, more than 300 kilometers away from the place where Binotto was. «I was 285 kilometers as the crow flies» says Valter Binotto al Courier of the Veneto.

What are Elves? Elves is an English acronym meaning «Emissions of light and very low frequency perturbations due to electromagnetic pulse sources». They are ring-shaped flashes that take shape in the ionosphere thanks to the effect ofexcitation of nitrogen molecules which comes from collision between electrons. According to the experts, those responsible for training the Elves would be i short bursts of gamma rays generated during thunderstorms. They usually shine for about a millisecond and expand 400 kilometers in diameter. The first time this phenomenon was recorded was during the mission Sts-41of the Space Shuttle nel 1990, even if it wasn’t clear at the time what it was about.

How are Elves formed? What is the scientific explanation of the Elves? It is a complex phenomenon. It starts from the intense celectromagnetic field produced by lightning which accelerates the electrons in the immediate vicinity. These electrons collide with nitrogen molecules, exciting them. During the discharges, the electrons gain sufficient speed to combine with other air particles, producing gamma rays. As a result, the gamma flash that is sent into the atmosphere usually lasts only 30-40 millionths of a second (microseconds). In addition to gamma rays, lightning from a thunderstorm also produces powerful electromagnetic waves that surge upward. Once the pulse reaches the ionosphereabout 80 kilometers above the Earthconverts its energy into electrons, which in turn strike gas molecules, usually nitrogen, in the atmosphere, stimulating them enough to create the mostly reddish light. L’Asim (Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor) of the European Space Agency captured numerous signals of a thunderstorm seen by ISS astronauts east of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The first visible sign of this electromagnetic phenomenon was a lightning strike, and it is likely that a gamma-ray burst was triggered at the beginning. Scientists believe that gamma rays are created when supersonic electrons collide with airborne atomic nuclei, which then slow down and release high-energy photons during a thunderstorm. See also Protests continue after the train crash in Greece

