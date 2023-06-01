The fifth edition of the Hiriko Soinuak music contest kicks off

The registration period for City Sounds 2023 will be open until July 13 and The final will take place on September 23 in the San Bizente de Barakaldo park with the performance of 9 artists

For the fifth year, the musical contest City Sounds, organized by the Barakaldo City Council, returns in search of young soloists and emerging bands from the Basque Country. This year, the contest, which will have its registration period open until July 13, offers the winners of the main category and the best band from Barakaldo the recording, production and mastering of an album at the Gaua Producciones studios. The novelty is that the winning proposals for Equality and Euskara go from recording a single and a song, respectively, to recording an EP of 4 songs each.

The nine finalists in the Principal, Barakaldo and Equality categories will perform live in a final that will take place on September 23 in the San Bizente park. The winning Euskara proposal will be decided directly by the professional jury. The winning projects of the four categories of the contest will perform on October 20 and 21 at the festival that will take place in the Herriko plaza, accompanying bands of recognized trajectory at the state level that will be announced later. Both the final and the festival will be free of charge. Last year groups of the stature of Lso Enemigos e Ilegales played with the finalists in the Herriko Plaza with an attendance of 4,500 people in total for the two days (breaking latest news here). Likewise, the contest once again set a new registration record, with 141 artists and a 40% growth since the first edition of 2019. See also Evita Andújar's women on display at the “Raphael Art Center”

How can you participate?

Filling in the registration form available at www.barakaldo.eus and sending it to [email protected] until July 13 (day 13 included) together with 2 songs in mp3 format, a promotional photograph and a biography of the project and a photocopy of the DNI or certificate of registration of the members of the group that proves their origin from the CAV. Musical projects that prove that they have at least one member registered in Barakaldo will be eligible for the Best Artist of Barakaldo award, in addition to the other categories -if they meet the requirements indicated below-. Musical projects that prove that at least 50% of their components are women will be eligible for the Equality award, in addition to the other categories -if they meet the requirements indicated below-.

Best Main Category Artist

-Recording, production and mastering of an album in the Gaua Producciones studio

-Performance at the Hiriko Soinuak festival

Best artist of Barakaldo

-Recording, production and mastering of an album in the Gaua Producciones studio

-Performance at the Hiriko Soinuak festival

Best Artist Equality

-Recording, production and mastering of a 4-track EP in the Gaua Producciones studio

-Performance at the Hiriko Soinuak festival

Best Basque artist

-Recording, production and mastering of a 4-track EP in the Gaua Producciones studio

-Performance at the Hiriko Soinuak festival