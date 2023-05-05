The fifth match between Real Madrid and Partizan on Wednesday | Sports

Real Madrid won again in Stark Arena and scheduled the deciding match – for placement in the Final Four.

The series will now move to Madrid, where the deciding game will be played on Wednesday, May 10 at 9 p.m. In that match, the black and white will be stronger for captain Kevin Panter, Aleksa Avramović will not play, who is awaiting hand surgery, while Real will certainly be weakened for injured wing center Gabriel Dekwho left the game in Stark Arena in tears.

Whoever wins at the Vizink Center on Wednesday will play in the Final Four against Barcelona on May 19. Barca qualified for the final tournament the fastest among all playoff participants with a hat-trick of victories against Žalgiris. During that time, Partizan and Real are playing the most dramatic series, in which both teams have so far lost at home and won away. Who will win in the fifth?

In the third game, played on Thursday with an eerie start after the massacre in Belgrade, Real found a way to contain the big rush of black and white during the second and third quarters. Ćus Mateo’s team managed to take advantage of the chance again in the end and win the second “break” this Sunday in Belgrade.