Home » The fifth match between Real Madrid and Partizan on Wednesday | Sports
World

The fifth match between Real Madrid and Partizan on Wednesday | Sports

by admin
The fifth match between Real Madrid and Partizan on Wednesday | Sports

Real Madrid won again in Stark Arena and scheduled the deciding match – for placement in the Final Four.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The series will now move to Madrid, where the deciding game will be played on Wednesday, May 10 at 9 p.m. In that match, the black and white will be stronger for captain Kevin Panter, Aleksa Avramović will not play, who is awaiting hand surgery, while Real will certainly be weakened for injured wing center Gabriel Dekwho left the game in Stark Arena in tears.

Whoever wins at the Vizink Center on Wednesday will play in the Final Four against Barcelona on May 19. Barca qualified for the final tournament the fastest among all playoff participants with a hat-trick of victories against Žalgiris. During that time, Partizan and Real are playing the most dramatic series, in which both teams have so far lost at home and won away. Who will win in the fifth?

Real – Partizan, who wins in the fifth?

  • It is impossible to predict

    9.09%
    (1)

In the third game, played on Thursday with an eerie start after the massacre in Belgrade, Real found a way to contain the big rush of black and white during the second and third quarters. Ćus Mateo’s team managed to take advantage of the chance again in the end and win the second “break” this Sunday in Belgrade.

See also  Shaanxi's first China-Laos railway international freight train runs

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 05 May...

Udinese-Naples / The photo gallery: the Scudetto match...

Udinese-Naples | Sottil: “Satisfied with the test. A...

Live shooting in Mladenovac | Info

Shooting in Mladenovac, pursuit of the attacker |...

Han Zheng to Attend the Coronation Ceremony of...

Massacre in Belgrade, Andy, the friend of the...

did not infringe any copyright laws

Ed Sheeran wins the case: he didn’t plagiarize...

Pope to the faithful: Our Lady of May...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy