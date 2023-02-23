A new quarrel between two Inter players on the field.

Izvor: EPA/MATTEO BAZZI/ANSA

Serbian referee Srđan Jovanović had to calm passions with cards after there was pushing, kicking and quarreling between the players on the field during the match between Inter and Porto.

However, the fight that resulted in yellow cards for Otavio and Dimarco was not the only one on Wednesday night at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

Namely, at one point there was another fierce fight, but not between the players of the Italian and Portuguese teams, but between two teammates in the ranks of “Nero Azura”!

The actors were goalkeeper Andre Onana and Edin Dzeko, who apparently got into a heated argument after a dangerous Porto attack..

Onana obviously resented his attackers for allowing the visitors’ back line to develop into a dangerous attack and lashed out at Dzeko, who did not owe him anything.

An argument started during which Onana shouted to Džeki “SHUT UP, YOU SHUT UP”, and in the video that quickly appeared on social networks, it can be seen that the BiH striker is saying something to his goalkeeper.

After Lukaku calling Barella a son of a bitch, today Onana is freaking out against Dzeko.

Luckily the split locker room was that of Milan#InterPortopic.twitter.com/gYTkCEqXUS — Richi – White Tuxedo ⚫️ (@musagete10)February 22, 2023

A lot of nervousness in Simone Inzaghi’s team, which in the first 45 minutes of the game failed to break through Porto’s defense. and in which we recently saw another football player fight on the field.

In the match between Inter and Sampdoria, Romelu Lukaku and Nicolo Barella had a fight, who waved his hand in disappointment after the Belgian lost the ball.

Lukaku then told him not to slap his hands and not insult him, a short argument followed, after which Lukaku told his teammate “Fuck you, son of a bitch”.