The fight between Mask and Zuckerberg | MobIT

Before meeting Mark Zuckerberg in the Octagon, it looks like Musk will first have to convince his mother that it’s a good idea.

Izvor: YouTube / The Babylon Bee, YouTube / TODAY / Screenshot

While the whole world is waiting to see who is stronger, the owner of Facebook or the owner of Twitter, one person does not want a cage fight to happen. It is May Mask, the mother of Ilona Mask, who is now trying to dissuade her son from this idea.

Despite the fact that Mark Zuckerberg trains jiujitsu and has competed in some tournaments, the owner of the Tesla company is determined to face him in the Octagon in Las Vegas. Moreover, they are billionaires according to the first man of the UFC “dead serious” when it comes to this fight, and Mask does not want to be limited to a certain skill, but to have the match held according to MMA rules.

However, Masko’s mother joined the story, expressing her displeasure with this decision on her Twitter profile. May angrily advised Musk’s friend, Lex Friedman, yes “not encouraging” her son, and then suggested an alternative: “Wrestle with words. Everyone gets three questions – the funniest answers win. Who agrees?”

Despite his mom’s displeasure, it seems that Elon Musk has taken this fight very seriously, as he has already started training. The billionaire visited Lex Friedman today to improve his technique in the ground floor, which the famous podcast host announced on his profile. However, it seems that May Musk managed to convince Elon’s friend that the fight is not a good idea, because Lex wrote with the picture that he would prefer the billionaires “they train martial arts, not fight in a cage”.

I did an impromptu training session with@elonmuskfor a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served…pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman)June 27, 2023

In the gallery below you can see Zuckerberg at the jiu-jitsu tournament.



See description

Ilona Maska’s mother forbids him from fighting with Zuckerberg

Hide description

Source: Facebook / Mark ZuckerbergNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Facebook / Mark ZuckerbergNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Facebook / Mark ZuckerbergNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Facebook / Mark ZuckerbergNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Facebook / Mark ZuckerbergNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Facebook / Mark ZuckerbergNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

