The Fight for Democracy: Claudia Paz y Paz’s Battle Against Authoritarian Drift in Central America

Guatemala – Claudia Paz y Paz, a prominent human rights defender in Central America, has been raising concerns about the deteriorating democracy and freedoms in the region, particularly in Guatemala. Paz y Paz, the former attorney general of Guatemala and current director of the Program for Central America and Mexico of the Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL), warns of an authoritarian drift under President Alejandro Giammattei.

Paz y Paz’s concerns come as traditional political groups in Guatemala have called into question the results of the first round of the presidential election. The Constitutional Court has ordered a review of the minutes of the first round following requests from various political parties, including the ruling party. However, Paz y Paz argues that this decision is illegitimate and lacks evidence of fraud or irregularities.

The international community, including organizations such as the OAS, EU, and the United States, as well as academics, the Episcopal Conference, and business chambers, have recognized the legitimacy of the electoral results. Paz y Paz believes that the desire to review the minutes again is not driven by a legitimate desire to uncover fraud but rather by an unwillingness to accept defeat.

Paz y Paz highlights the institutional deterioration in Guatemala under President Giammattei’s leadership. She points to the extension of the terms of magistrates in the Supreme Court, the criminalization of journalists, judges, and prosecutors, and the cooptation of state institutions as signs of an authoritarian drift. She also acknowledges the existence of a “corrupt pact” between political and business elites to maintain a system of corruption and impunity.

Five years ago, Guatemala experienced a democratic spring when corruption cases involving state officials and businessmen were prosecuted. However, Paz y Paz believes that these gains were reversed, and the country has regressed due to the efforts of regressive sectors and alliances formed both domestically and internationally.

Although the process of institutional deterioration in Guatemala may take time to reverse, Paz y Paz emphasizes the importance of free elections and respecting the results. She calls for a citizen alliance and international support to defeat internal actors who are obstructing institutional reform.

Paz y Paz’s work as attorney general, especially in prosecuting those responsible for crimes against humanity during the civil war, garnered international attention. While justice was achieved in some cases, impunity still prevails in others. Paz y Paz asserts that the trials against criminals from the armed conflict continue but face the threat of suspension, which would perpetuate impunity. Despite these challenges, she remains committed to seeking justice for the victims of the conflict.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

