The fight for social justice in Chad • The Starry Window

South Africa 1948-1994, South Sudan 2005-2011, Tunisia 2010-2011, Burkina Faso 2014, Algeria 1954-1962, Egypt 2011, Namibia 1966-1990… Do you know what these countries and these dates have in common? THE REVOLUTION ! The fight against social and economic inequalities, the fight against systemic racial inequalities, the fight for political freedoms, the fight against corruption, the fight against the domination of governments, the fight against the domination of armed groups, the fight for civil rights… These examples are at the origin of questions around social justice.

Civic movements emerge in different historical and cultural contexts, but are often motivated by social inequalities and injustices. Iconic figures have marked the civil rights movements in Africa such as Nelson Mandela, Patrice Lumumba, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Thomas Sankara, Kofi Annan, Wangari Maathai, Desmond Tutu… who continue to inspire and awaken the minds of many young Africans to the importance of patriotism, justice and equality among humans.

Social justice is a fundamental concept that aims to ensure equal opportunities, fairness and the protection of fundamental rights for all individuals within a society. In Chad, the issue of social justice is of particular importance due to the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country.

Photo credit: AMISOM/Iwaria

Poverty and income inequality

Poverty is a major problem that affects a large part of the Chadian population. According to World Bank data, in 2018, almost 42% of the population lived below the national poverty line. Income inequality is also very pronounced, with a small elite concentrating much of the country’s wealth. According to the report of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in 2020, the Gini index, which measures income inequality, was 0.43 in Chad, indicating high economic disparity.

The country’s natural resources are often exploited by multinationals or individuals who lead a life of luxury, while the average Chadian struggles to enroll their children in school, take care of themselves and eat their fill. The COVID-19 crisis has worsened poverty and inequality in Chad, leading to a recession and pushing hundreds of thousands of Chadians into extreme poverty. Ambitious reforms are needed for an inclusive and sustainable recovery. The socio-economic and political challenges facing the country make the issue of social justice particularly important.

Photo credit: Iamdavidrotimi/Iwaria

Difficulties in accessing basic services

In Chad, access to basic services such as drinking water, basic sanitation and hygiene facilities, essential health care, education, justice, civil identification, training and employment is very unequal and far from sufficient. Populations in crisis situations are particularly vulnerable and have limited access to basic services. Women and adolescent girls also face difficulties accessing reproductive health care. According to UNICEF, lack of access to water and sanitation services, coupled with poor hygiene practices, kills children or makes them sick every day in Chad very few people have access to basic sanitation facilities and an improved drinking water source. Moreover, the literacy rate in Chad is one of the lowest in the world, with only 22% of adults knowing how to read and write according to the Ministry of Education in 2020. These disparities in access to basic services contribute to perpetuating socio-economic inequalities and limiting opportunities for the most vulnerable populations.

Photo credit: Iwaria

An inoperative judicial system

Chad faces significant challenges in terms of access to justice. The country’s justice system is often criticized for its inefficiency, corruption and lack of resources. In many ways, judicial power is confiscated by the executive making arbitrary decisions against the population. As I write this post, Chadian magistrates are on strike for several weeks to demand better working conditions, putting the entire judicial system on hold and the clerks are in turn threatening to go on strike next week for the same reasons. Likewise, images dated March 23 showed the N’Djamena courthouse in an inconceivable state. Files are placed on the ground and others in abandoned toilets.

According to the 2020 report of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the lack of qualified personnel, adequate infrastructure and financial means limits access to fair justice. Moreover, corruption within the judicial system is a recurring problem, which compromises citizens’ confidence in the judicial system.

Recurring human rights violations

Respect for human rights is an essential component of social justice. Unfortunately, in Chad, human rights violations are regularly reported. Security forces are often accused of abuses, including torture, arbitrary detention and mistreatment of detainees. Additionally, freedom of expression and association is often restricted, with cases of harassment and intimidation of human rights defenders and journalists. These human rights violations undermine citizens’ trust in institutions and hinder access to fair justice.

Here, our memories are still fresh with memories because we remember Richard Mbaiguedem died as a result of torture, Rozi Barka, Mahamat Abakar, Khalil Mahamat killed by the police, Mateyan Manayal Bonheur assassinated by the procession of the president of the National Assembly and all the victims of the demonstration of October 20, 2022…

The same people commit blunders with impunity, the children of the rich humiliate and rape women without fear, they torture and kill people because justice does not apply to them.

Photo credit: Femovier/Iwaria

Popular uprising often triumphs over the worst dictatorships…

President Blaise Compaoré was overthrown after 27 years in power following a popular uprising. The protests were sparked by Compaoré’s attempt to amend the Constitution to extend his presidential term.

President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown after 23 years in power following a popular uprising. The protests were sparked by rising food prices and high unemployment.

President Hosni Mubarak was overthrown after 30 years in power following a popular uprising. The protests were sparked by corruption, socio-economic inequality and lack of political freedoms.

President Omar El-Bashir was overthrown after 30 years in power following a popular uprising. The protests were sparked by rising food prices and high unemployment.

President Robert Mugabe forced to resign after 37 years in power following a popular uprising. The protests were triggered by the economic crisis and corruption…

Who will be next tomorrow ? Ultimately, it’s all a matter of time…

The importance of strengthening institutions and the rule of law

I am not a fatalist and I believe that every problem can have a solution and for the case of Chad, it is important to promote social justice, strengthen institutions and promote the rule of law. This involves fighting corruption, improving the efficiency of the justice system and ensuring the independence of the judiciary. Reforms are needed to strengthen the ability of courts to handle cases fairly and transparently.

Reducing socio-economic inequalities is a key element of social justice. Public policies aimed at promoting access to education, health, drinking water and employment for all are necessary. It is also important to promote social protection policies to support the most vulnerable populations.

