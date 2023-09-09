The Fight for Women’s Reproductive Rights: Latin America’s Battle for Progress and Protection

Political, economic, and religious crises have historically posed a threat to women’s rights, serving as a catalyst for questioning and even repealing those rights. This was evident in June 2022 when the United States Supreme Court revoked the right to abortion, exactly 50 years after it was won in the landmark Roe v. Wade case. However, while this setback shook decades of progress, it also highlighted the resilience and determination of women’s rights advocates in Latin America.

Countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico have emerged as beacons for the defense of women’s reproductive rights, offering a ray of hope amidst the recent challenges. These victories are a result of years of hard work and strategic legal planning. In Mexico, for example, the organization Gire (Chosen Reproduction Information Group) began preparing judicial protections to modify the criminal codes of the majority of the 32 states after a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court in 2021 declared it unconstitutional to jail women for having an abortion.

Despite this initial progress, the road to decriminalization and access to safe abortion services remains an uphill battle. Only 11 out of the 32 states in Mexico have eliminated the crime of abortion, and even in those states, access to services is limited. The goal now is to continue working towards decriminalization in all states and ensuring that women have access to safe and supportive healthcare services throughout the country.

Similar struggles have been faced in Colombia, where abortion was decriminalized up to 24 weeks of pregnancy through a pioneering international ruling. Anti-rights groups wasted no time in trying to overturn this ruling, filing more than 30 requests for annulment. However, feminist organizations remain steadfast in their commitment to protect and defend these hard-fought victories.

The fight for reproductive rights is not just a legal battle but also a cultural one. Changing hearts and minds is essential to advancing social decriminalization and ensuring that women have the freedom to make decisions about their own bodies. Opinion surveys have shown a growing support for women’s reproductive freedom, with an overwhelming majority of people opposing forced motherhood and interference from the Church and State.

While progress has been made, Latin America still has a long way to go. Countries such as Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic have total bans on abortion, even in cases of rape, danger to the pregnant woman’s life, or fetal malformation. Other countries have restrictive laws that only allow abortion under certain circumstances. The fight for reproductive rights continues amidst attempts by far-right politicians, such as Javier Milei in Argentina, to roll back these hard-won rights through plebiscites or other means.

The battle for women’s rights is an ongoing struggle, but the victories in Latin America serve as a reminder of the power of collective action and the importance of remaining vigilant. Simone de Beauvoir’s words resonate now more than ever – women’s rights should never be taken for granted, and it is crucial to continue fighting for them throughout one’s life.

