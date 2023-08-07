Home » The film Barbie earned a billion dollars | Fun
The movie “Barbie” with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling earned a billion dollars at the box office!

Izvor: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

Oscar-nominated screenwriter-director Greta Gerving’s “Barbie” hit $1 billion in ticket sales in the U.S. and worldwide just two weeks after its premiere.

Warner Bros. studio announced that “Barbie”, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, grossed $459 million in US theaters and $572.1 million overseas.

“We’re not often left speechless by a movie’s performance, but ‘Barbie’ exceeded even our most optimistic predictions,” said Jeff Goldstein.

Ticket sales for “Barbie” are second only to “Super Mario Bros,” which was released in April and has earned $1.357 billion so far.

“Barbie” “paid off” the film’s budget, which amounted to 145 million dollars, just for the first day of its release in theaters.

Barbie trailer Source: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures

Although it is storming the theaters as the “movie of the year”, “Barbie” is not shown in Vietnam, Pakistan and the Philippines. The film was banned in Vietnam and the Philippines after images of a world map, which appear in one of the frames, sparked international controversy. The map features a dashed line on the side of roughly drawn Asia, used on Chinese maps to suggest their control over part of the South China Sea.

(MONDO, Kurir)

