by mondopalermo.it – ​​6 seconds ago

Filming began on Saturday 20 May, and until 29 June, scattered throughout the historic center there will be bans that will remain during the activities of the set. There is great excitement in the Sicilian capital. Here are the images of the unique scenography of the Cathedral in the late 19th century version… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The filming of the Netflix series The Leopard continues in Palermo: late 19th century scenography in front of the Cathedral – THE VIDEO appeared 6 seconds ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».