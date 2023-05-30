The final sentence received by Gheorghe Dincă

The magistrates of the Craiova Court of Appeal decided, on Tuesday, the final sentencing of Gheorghe Dincă, the main defendant in the Caracal case. He received a 30-year prison sentence for aggravated murder, rape, human trafficking and other crimes in the case of the disappearance of teenagers Alexandra Măceșanu and Luiza Melencu.

“Abolish in part the criminal sentence no. 134 of 23.09.2022, pronounced by the Olt Court in file no. 54/104/2020 and rejudging: Reduce the resulting main penalty of 30 years in prison, the complementary penalty of the prohibition of certain rights and the accessory penalties applied to the defendant Dincă Gheorghe in the component penalties that he reinstates in individuality. Based on art. 396 para. 1 and 2 C. proc. pen condemns the defendant Dincă Gheorghe to 30 years in prison for committing the crime of qualified murder”, the decision of the Craiova Court of Appeal states.

The court increased the sentence imposed on the defendant Risipiţeanu Ştefan, for committing the crime of rape, from 7 years in prison to 12 years in prison. “Based on art. 404 para. 4 lit. of the Civil Code and art. 72 of the Criminal Code, for both defendants, further deducts the measure of preventive arrest from 23.09.2022 to date”, the magistrates’ decision also states.

The Olt Court decided, on September 23, 2022, that Gheorghe Dincă should serve the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, from which the period of detention and preventive arrest should be deducted. He was detained on July 27, 2019 and then remanded in custody. Ştefan Risipițeanu had been sentenced, by the Olt Court, to seven years in prison for rape of the victim Luiza Melencu. At the same time, the Olt Court ordered Gheorghe Dincă to pay moral damages of 500,000 euros to Alexandra Măceşanu’s mother and moral damages of 100,000 to Luiza Melencu’s mother and another person from the girl’s family, as well as moral damages of 10,000 euro against another civil party in the file. Dincă was also obliged to pay the legal expenses advanced by the state in the total amount of 750,000 lei, of which the sum of 744,129.55 lei during the criminal investigation.

Photo source: the truth