The Final Year: Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Last Stretch as President of Mexico

At 69 years old, Andrés Manuel López Obrador enters the final year of his mandate as the President of Mexico, facing several pending tasks. One of his main priorities is to complete major infrastructure projects, including the Mayan Train, Interoceanic Corridor, and Two Mouths refinery. Additionally, López Obrador aims to ensure a peaceful succession within his party, Morena, and endorse his candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, for the upcoming elections.

The prospect of a Mexico without López Obrador has sparked speculation and debate. The president himself has stated that he plans to retire to his farm in Chiapas and completely withdraw from political activity after his term ends on September 30, 2024. However, considering his significant influence and involvement in public debate over the past two decades, it is difficult to imagine him completely disappearing from the political scene.

López Obrador’s popularity remains high as he enters his final year in office. According to polls, his approval rating stands at 69%, surpassing previous presidents such as Ernesto Zedillo, Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón, and Enrique Peña Nieto. His influence extends beyond his presidency, as he has shaped the leftist movement in Mexico and lit up his own party, Morena.

The president’s active involvement in the upcoming elections has impacted the opposition forces. The opposition Front for Mexico has formed a coalition against López Obrador and Morena, bringing together parties from different ends of the political spectrum. López Obrador has announced his intention to fight against conservative thinking and has proposed a constitutional reform to allow the direct election of federal judges by citizens.

To fulfill his remaining tasks, López Obrador has requested a budget package that includes a forecast of greater internal debt. This atypical move for the president, who has been an advocate against debt, aims to provide financial flexibility to complete infrastructure projects and expand social programs. Analysts have noted that the upcoming elections may have influenced the budgetary decisions.

Despite criticisms and challenges, López Obrador has achieved some successes during his presidency. Debt containment, increased oil production, and a strengthened currency are notable accomplishments in the economy. In foreign policy, Mexico has achieved a favorable agreement with its USMCA partners and positioned López Obrador as a key figure in the Latin American left.

However, there are still pending issues that the current administration has not been able to fully address. Violent deaths have reached alarming levels, surpassing previous administrations. López Obrador attributes this to the actions of his predecessors and has focused on distributing social aid as a means to address the root causes of violence. The president’s attempt to transfer control of the National Guard to the Army has faced opposition and will be revisited in the coming year.

As López Obrador enters his final year in office, the countdown begins for a government that has made significant achievements but also faces significant challenges. Some tasks may be completed, while others will be left for the next administration. The impact of López Obrador’s presidency and his absence in Mexican politics will undoubtedly be felt in the years to come.

