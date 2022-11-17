Home World The financial dialogue between China and the USA also restarts in Bali
The financial dialogue between China and the USA also restarts in Bali

The G-20 in Bali performs another miracle: after months and months of policies that could never be more different, the US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and the Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang they resumed talking. As specified in the note from the US department traced from the succinct lines of the website of the Central Bank of Beijing, they discussed global macroeconomic and financial developments, including the challenges of high and volatile energy and commodity prices, and exchanged views on the macroeconomics in the United States and China. Even Secretary Yellen noted that he “looks forward to future engagements with the Chinese side”.

The end of President Donald Trump’s era has not meant the end of anti-China policies. Between the delisting and blacklisting of Chinese companies, the vigorous increase in interest rates on the one hand while Beijing filed them at the other end of the hemisphere to give the economy a breather, financially the war was total with a strong push towards decoupling.

The meeting at the end of the G-20 between the governor of the Central Bank of China Yi Gang (whom accredited rumors give an exit, but who for the moment at least represents “moderate” Chinese policy) met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for “frank” and wide-ranging talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

This was Yellen’s first in-person conversation with such a senior Chinese economic official amid lingering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The meeting follows the historic three-hour meeting of US President Joe Biden with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the first between the two since Donald Trump’s successor took office.

