The “Financial Times” says the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels to discuss a peace deal on the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh

Il Financial Times he wrote that next Sunday the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Brussels to discuss a peace agreement on the conflict that has been going on for decades for the control of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the sources of Financial Times, Sunday’s meeting will be mediated by European Council President Charles Michel. None of the three representatives’ spokesmen confirmed the news. The two leaders had last met in February in Monaco, while in recent days the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan had met in Washington with the mediation of the US authorities.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been contending for decades for control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway territory inside Azerbaijan where the majority of the population is Armenian. The two countries had agreed a truce in November 2020, after a six-week war won by Azerbaijan and at the end of which Armenia was forced to make heavy territorial concessions. In September 2022 the clashes between the two countries restarted and in recent months the United States, the European Union and Russia have made various diplomatic attempts to push the two countries to find a new peace agreement, but without success.

In 2020, the truce between the two countries had been brokered by Russia, which currently has two thousand soldiers on the ground to maintain order: according to the Financial Timesthe diplomatic intervention of the European Union could be seen by Russia as a challenge to its historical influence.

