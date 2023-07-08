The fireworks used in the protests have become a problem for the French police

Loading player

The French authorities are taking new measures to limit the sale and circulation of illegally obtained fireworks, with the aim of limiting their use during protests, including those following the death of 17-year-old Nahel M. killed by police near Paris on 27 June. The authorities also want to avoid riots during the celebrations planned for the July 14 national holiday, which is held every year to mark the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution of 1789. In recent days the police he seized tons of illegally obtained fireworks found in various areas of the country.

In France, fireworks are used by demonstrators not so much with the intention of causing damage to things or people – which is still possible, for example with burns – but rather to block or slow down the operations of the police. It also happened in the protests over the death of Nahel M.: Le Monde he wrote whereas on the evening of 29 June a group of young demonstrators in Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon, launched several fireworks at the police forces present on the spot, blocking their advance and gaining time to move to a another point from which to repeat the action. Similar episodes have occurred also in other cities, including Marseille and Paris.

Fireworks are divided into various categories based on risk levels. According to French laws, particularly dangerous ones, including the so-called mortiers d’artifice, can be sold only to adults with a license, under penalty of a fine of up to 1,500 euros. Plus the traders they have to annotate in a special register the transactions and the identity of customers who purchase certain types of fireworks, reporting any suspicious transactions to the authorities.

Over the years, however, a secondary market has developed which escapes traditional sales controls and circuits and allows fireworks to be obtained very quickly and at convenient prices, especially if purchased in large quantities. According to French police sources, reported according to the Financial Times, fireworks are often illegally imported from Eastern Europe and sold anonymously via messaging apps such as Telegram and Snapchat.

The new measures have been announced on July 6 by the French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin: they foresee increased controls, greater monitoring of online sales channels and more systematic control of cars and trucks crossing borders. In recent days, the police have carried out vari seizures of unauthorized material, with highly publicized operations also by the government and by Darmanin himself. The main objective of the police is to prevent potentially violent demonstrators, who have already used fireworks in protests over the death of Nahel M., from replenishing their supplies and causing further disturbances.

On July 14, the traditional celebrations for the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille will be held in Paris, which they foresee even a fireworks display near the Eiffel Tower. At the moment the show is still scheduled, but security operations will be strengthened, for example by checking the backpacks and bags of people in the audience.

