the first Activision Blizzard games will arrive in Game Pass in 2024

the first Activision Blizzard games will arrive in Game Pass in 2024

Today the head of Xbox Phil Spencer spoke in the official Xbox podcast to discuss the recent and much talked about acquisition of Activision Blizzard Kingconfirming what has already been revealed by ABK: there is not, in the short term, a “celebratory drop” of titles arriving in the Game Pass, as happened when the acquisition of Bethesda was completed.

Spencer explains that, due to the long acquisition process and the uncertainty that existed until the last few weeks, it was not possible to organize anything similar with Activision. And probably, given the scrutiny by government agencies, the two companies could not make such agreements before the merger was final.

The manager then explained that 2024 (hopefully in the initial part) is a more plausible window for the arrival of Activision titles in the Pass: we will therefore have to wait a little longer!

