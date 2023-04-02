Loading player

Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent for the Russian Federation, was arrested in Russia on Thursday Wall Street Journal in Russia, from where he had been reporting on the war in Ukraine for a year. Gershkovich was detained by the Russian secret services, who accused him without any basis of spying for the United States. The last time an American journalist was arrested in Russia was 1986, in the midst of the Cold War: in that case Nicholas Daniloff, correspondent for the U.S. News & World Reportreleased two weeks later in a prisoner exchange.

In recent days, several people who know Gershkovich have told and described him as a very good, passionate and tenacious journalist: the portrait that emerges reinforces the thesis of his arrest for political reasons, supported in recent days by several of his colleagues and analysts, and consistent with what happened months ago with the arrest of US basketball player Brittney Griner. In that case Griner was freed in exchange for the release of arms dealer Viktor Bout, detained in the United States. Gershkovich “became, essentially, a hostage,” wrote Margaret Sullivan, a reporter for the Guardian and his former colleague.

Gershkovich is 32 years old. He was born in 1991 in New York to Jewish parents from the Soviet Union, from whom they had fled ten years earlier to save themselves from persecution by the regime. Gershkovich has always maintained a very close relationship with Russia and Russian culture: in his house they spoke the russo, and even when he became a journalist he told on several occasions how much Russian culture had always been part of his life. In 2018, for example, he wrote some Russian superstitions that her mother had always kept at home, such as the dresser that spilled salt on the table brought bad luck, or that as a child he loved to watch cartoons in Russian instead of English.

Gershkovich studied philosophy at Bowdoin College, Maine, and began his journalism career working for some local newspapers, before starting to collaborate with the New York Timesbetween 2016 and 2017. He began to deal more specifically with Russia when he was hired at Moscow Timesan independent Russian English-language publication, considered a kind of training ground for many important correspondents from Russia. He then worked briefly for the news agency France Media Agency (AFP) and just over a year ago was hired by Wall Street Journal to deal with Russia: Joshua Yaffa, a colleague of his New Yorker, he recounted how happy Gershkovich was to be able to deal with such an important country for such a prestigious publication.

Gershkovich lived in Russia for several years. Those who know him have described him as an extremely curious person, active and capable of immersing himself in any type of context in order to tell it in the best way. In 2021, for example, he stayed several days in a forest in the Siberian region of Jacuzia, sleeping in a tent and working from there, to document the consequences of some forest fires. During the pandemic, he spent a few days in the wards dedicated to coronavirus patients together with medical students that the government had employed, with very little training, to manage the emergency: it is an episode that several former colleagues of Gershkovich have cited to tell his skill, especially in how he managed to win the trust of the students and to have access to the realities that he considered important to document.

In Russia, among other things, Gershkovich has dealt with many different topics, covering very specific areas often overlooked by a good part of the press: he wrote, for example, about the disappearance salmon from the Amur, a very long river on the border between Russia and China, and demonstrations against the extinction of minority languages ​​in some areas of Russia.

Those who knew him also described him as a funny, mild and kind person, as well as being particularly sociable: recalling his first job as assistant New York Timeswhen Gershkovich was 25, Sullivan also described him as particularly mature for his age.

As a journalist in Russia, Gershkovich immediately found himself dealing with limited freedom of the press. On the New Yorker, Yaffa wrote how until the beginning of the war this was a particular problem for Russian journalists: it was mainly they who were subjected to pressure and intimidation, while for many years a certain margin of freedom remained for Western correspondents. “The bosses and owners of our media were in New York, so they couldn’t be easily pressured or blackmailed. Putin can not close the Wall Street Journal where he New Yorker» wrote Yaffa. Gershkovich took advantage of this privileged position to tell Russia even in its most repressive aspects: for example during the pandemic, when he also interviewed a series of statisticians who feared that the government was manipulating data on coronavirus deaths.

Things changed with the start of the invasion of Ukraine: since then Putin has implemented an even more severe repression on the media, to control them better and spread his propaganda more easily and without hindrance, which for over one year presents the war of aggression underway as a military operation aimed at “denazifying” Ukraine, a false thesis and indeed very easy to deny. Like other journalists, Gershkovich left Russia immediately after the invasion began, only to return months later when the situation seemed calmer.

The knowledge he had of those places allowed him to shed light on some nuances that were more difficult to access for foreign correspondents. For example, he recounted how in many districts of Moscow nightlife continued as if nothing had happened, despite the invasion: «the police who patrol the streets of Moscow are now armed with assault rifles, but are more busy distributing fines for drinking in public than to suppress dissent,” he had written last July in a piece of the wall street newspaper.

Gershkovich, they have written some of his colleagues, knew he was being followed and monitored and was aware of the risks he was running: “he was not naïve”, he wrote days ago always Yaffa, who defined him as “a courageous, committed and professional journalist”. He had simply decided to stay in Russia because he believed it was important to report what was happening in a place that was less and less frequented by Western journalists.

Gershkovich was arrested in a restaurant in Yekaterinburg in west-central Russia. It seems that he was working on an article on the operations of the Wagner group, the mercenary company that is fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine and which is mainly made up of ex-military men and prisoners who are offered a reduced sentence in exchange for ‘enlistment. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called the espionage charges against him “ridiculous”: according to Russian law, Gershkovich faces up to twenty years in prison.