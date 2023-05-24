The first anniversary of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in the United States丨The scars are hard to heal. Survivors’ families call for the truth-China News-Jellyfish Network

The first anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting in the United States丨The scars are hard to heal, the survivors’ families call for the truth

On May 24, 2022, a shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, killing 19 students and 2 teachers. The 19 students killed were all children aged 9 to 11. In the past year, both the family members of the shooting victims and the local people have been deeply affected by this tragedy. Voices calling for gun control and doubts about the police’s handling methods have never stopped. To this day, the investigation into the appropriateness of the police handling of the Robb Elementary School shooting is still ongoing.

At a press conference on the 22nd local time, Uvaldi Mayor McLaughlin expressed disappointment with the progress of the current investigation, and at the same time publicly apologized to the local people and the families of the victims. Locals still haven’t gotten the answers they deserve, he said. So far, at least five police officers who have been investigated after the incident have been fired or resigned.

Families of survivors: We want to know the truth

According to a report by CNN on the 21st, the family members of the survivors of the Rob Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, contacted the media recently, wanting to watch the police law enforcement recorder on the day of the shooting, and their children were trapped in the Video in the classroom. Many parents said that it has been a year since the shooting at Robb Elementary School, but the local law enforcement agencies still have not disclosed the complete video of law enforcement records to them. They still don’t know what happened on campus that day.

These parents said that they still have many questions to ask about the shooting at Robe Elementary School, but the Uvaldi local law enforcement agency blocked all investigation materials and asked local officials not to release the video of the police at the scene. Parents said that until now, the relevant authorities have given them almost no information, and they can only find out what happened through social media.

Families of survivors of the Robb Elementary school shooting: The reason we wanted to watch this video is because when my child described what happened to me, we were able to picture the whole picture of what she was talking about and how it happened of.

Families of survivors of the Robb Elementary school shooting: I wanted to take a look at what my child was going through, what she was doing, and see what happened to them. Yes, I just wanted to see what they suffered and why they endured it for so long.

It is understood that on the day of the shooting at Robb Elementary School, the police waited for more than an hour outside the classroom where the gunman was located after receiving the call to the police and arriving at the scene. The video watched by the families of the survivors started when the police finally killed the gunman and broke down the door to rescue the children in the classroom. They were very angry at the many police officers with guns waiting outside the door for a long time. Some parents also had emotional breakdowns during the viewing process, expressing that they could not imagine their children having endured the fear for such a long time in the classroom, and they did not know what kind of psychological trauma this would leave on their children.

The wounds of the shooting incident are hard to heal, civil organizations call for gun control

On the first anniversary of the shooting at Robb Elementary School, some American people and civil organizations plan to go to Uvalde to participate in mourning activities. The Southeast Texas Victims Parents Association is one of them. The members of this association are all victims of gun violence. parents. They used their personal experience and personal experience to describe the harm caused by gun violence to their families and the urgent need for gun control in the United States.

Demetria Holloway, co-founder and president of the Parents of Victims Association in Southeast Texas: This is our mourning wall. We had another mourning wall here, but the photos on that wall have been plastered all over. I can’t let it go here anymore. We posted at least 200 photos on this wall, and on this wall plus the photos on the other wall, we probably posted more than 500 photos in total.

Demetria is the director of the Association of Parents of the Victims in Southeast Texas, a nonprofit that she founded in 2012 after her four-month-pregnant daughter was killed in gun violence and now has more than 200 members. The group traveled to Uvalde in the immediate aftermath of the shooting at Robe Elementary School to provide support to parents who lost children.

Jalene Morris, a staff member of the Parents Association of the Victims in Southeast Texas: When we lose a loved one around us, the pain is unbearable. It is like a dagger piercing your heart. You will mourn your loss forever. child.

Jia Lin said that the scene of her son falling in front of her after being shot seemed like yesterday, and the pain of losing the child has not subsided over time.

Jaleen Morris, a staff member of the Parents of Victims Association in Southeast Texas: My son was about to get home, and someone shot him from behind. After he was shot, he still walked into the house. I was sitting at the table Beside, I stood up, and he rushed in, do you know the feeling of someone pushing you from behind? He fell right in front of me like that. Just imagine, a mother can only kneel in front of her son, but cannot save him, he is already dead. Every day, every day of my life, that scene will be played out before my eyes, and I will see my baby lying there, looking at me with open eyes, which is a hard pill for any mother to swallow .

It is precisely because of this empathy that Demetria and Jaleen’s organization is working hard to soothe the wounded hearts of the families of the victims who have suffered the same experience. Do something about gun laws.

However, on May 9, a proposal to raise the age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles in Texas failed to be placed on the agenda of the state House of Representatives as scheduled. Facing this situation and the intensifying gun violence incidents in the United States, Demetria and Jalin are helpless.

Jaleen Morris, Demetria Holloway: Texas has different laws, Louisiana has different laws, but the United States should act as a whole to make the laws stricter so that gun violence can happen There is a change, and we need to change.

But this change is easier said than done. As one of the states with the most relaxed gun control in the United States, since 2000, the Texas legislature has approved more than 100 bills to relax gun restrictions. This has also led to the proliferation of guns in Texas and frequent mass shootings. According to the “Texas Tribune” report on May 10, the number of deaths from gun violence in the state has hit a new high in nearly 30 years.

CCTV reporter Xu Tao: In the blink of an eye, it has been a year since the shooting incident at Rob Primary School, but everything that happened that day is still vivid in the minds of the parents who lost their children. Demetria said that what their organization wants to do is to do their best to heal the pain, but as the family members of the victims of gun violence, they know that the pain will be with them for a lifetime and cannot Healing, especially in the current situation where guns are rampant in the United States and gun control laws will never be solved, this kind of thing will still happen at any time, especially in Texas, where gun control is constantly being relaxed. According to reports, after the shooting incident at Robb Elementary School, some schools in Texas have strengthened their security and security facilities, but the bill requiring gun control has not been passed in Texas. It is understood that many parents of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting are still insisting on promoting the gun control bill, but the local media commented that there is little hope for an ideal result.

A year after the shooting: Gun violence in America’s schools intensifies

After the shooting at Robe Elementary School in Uvalde, many people called for gun control and demanded that campus security be strengthened to protect students. However, one year after the case occurred, school shootings in the United States continued to occur, school shooting violence intensified, and the U.S. government has yet to come up with a solution.

After the shooting at Robb Elementary School, relatives of the victims and hundreds of demonstrators went to Austin, the capital of Texas, to hold a protest rally, urging the state government to do more to curb gun violence. Many demonstrators worry that if the government does not eradicate the gun problem, it will only be a matter of time before the next school shooting occurs.

As these demonstrators feared, in the year since the shooting, school gun violence has continued to unfold across the United States.

On October 24, 2022, a shooting incident occurred at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, killing a student and a teacher, injuring seven others and killing the gunman; on November 13, 2022, a student from the University of Virginia The bus on which the school football team was riding opened fire, killing 3 team members and injuring 2 others; Entering 2023, a shooting occurred at a public elementary school in Newport News, Virginia on January 6. A 6-year-old The boy shot and wounded a teacher, becoming the first school shooting in the United States this year; on March 27, a gunman broke into the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, killing 6 people including 3 children, and then the gunman He was shot and killed by the police. This shooting also became the most deadly school shooting in the United States after the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Since 2018, there have been more than 1,000 school shootings in the United States

According to data from the K-12 school shooting database in the United States, in the five years since 2018, there have been 1,055 school shootings in the United States, accounting for more than 40% of the total number of school shootings in the United States since 1970; In just one year in 2022, there will be 303 school shootings across the United States, resulting in 273 injuries or deaths, both of which are record highs.

The database states that “the alarming increase in the number of school shootings is reshaping the daily lives of young Americans and placing children in previously unimaginable moments of life and death.”

The proliferation of guns has led to frequent school shootings, which has become a persistent disease in American society. The frequent occurrence of gun violence involving educational institutions has made American parents increasingly concerned about the safety of their children. According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in the United States in 2022, about one-third of parents of school-age children in the United States said they were “very or extremely” concerned about this.