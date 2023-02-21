Home World The first anniversary of the Ukraine crisis is approaching, and Biden and Putin have important speeches – Teller Report Teller Report
World

The first anniversary of the Ukraine crisis is approaching, and Biden and Putin have important speeches – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin
  1. The first anniversary of the Ukraine crisis is approaching, and Biden and Putin have important speeches – yqqlm China Net
  2. President Biden made an unexpected surprise visit to Kiev, and promised another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine on the eve of the anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian War Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  3. Caijing Morning Post: Start quietly in the early morning! The details of Biden’s surprise visit to Kiev were revealed, and another blockbuster new real estate regulation (1 new stock) Sina
  4. [Hot Spot Interaction]Xi Jinping’s “Peace Speech” against the Global United Front? The Epoch Times
  5. Current Affairs Jingwei (February 21, 2023) – President Biden made an unexpected surprise visit to Kiev, and on the eve of the anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian war, he promised to give Ukrainian military aid of 500 million U.S. dollars; after the spy balloon incident, Huawei once again became the focus of security Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Sensitive moment!The President of Indonesia's G20 Summit Meeting with Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang in Beijing may be embarrassing | Indonesian President | Visiting China | Xi Jinping | Li Keqiang | Widodo | Russia | Putin |

You may also like

The peace plan for Ukraine? The US suspect...

The sense of happiness is overwhelming!Four-day work preparation...

€10 discount on purchases at Caddy’s with WINDAY

today the autopsy on the body of Chiara...

Pignoise add a date in Barcelona to their...

The Zionist forever war on Jerusalem – Mondoweiss

Multinational objections are invalid!Japan’s Fukushima nuclear sewage discharge...

Ukraine, latest news. Biden-Meloni phone call, focus on...

Surprise Biden in Kiev embraces Zelensky: “Let’s save...

Measuring the Armies: How Do Russia and Ukraine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy