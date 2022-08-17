The first humanitarian grain ships leave the Ukrainian port of WFP: an important milestone

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-17 19:39

China News Service, August 17. According to the United Nations website, the World Food Program announced on the 16th local time that the humanitarian grain ship “Brave Commander” chartered by it left Ukraine’s Yuzhne Port on the same day. 23,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat will be used to fight the threat of famine in drought-affected areas of the Horn of Africa.

The departure of the grain vessel, the first humanitarian operation since the Black Sea Grains Initiative was concluded, marks another step in bringing Ukrainian grain back to global markets and in countries most affected by the food crisis, the WFP said in a statement. important milestones.

WFP Executive Director Beasley said, “It is certainly not just about getting food out of Ukraine to stop world hunger, but with Ukrainian food returning to global markets, we have an opportunity to prevent this global food crisis from escalating further.”

The joint coordination center was established in Istanbul, Turkey on July 27 following the Black Sea Grains Initiative, the report said. From August 1 to 15, the Joint Coordination Center has approved 21 ships to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and 15 ships to enter the port, thus promoting the safe export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers.