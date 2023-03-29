«Since 1 May 2022 Sunrise UPC has been the proud main partner of Swiss-Ski and this first snow sports season has been a triumph. Many thanks go to Swiss-Ski for the fantastic teamwork and the trust placed in us. We look forward to next season!”he enthuses Andre KrauseCEO Sunrise.

The Swiss Alpine Ski Team with Levada back on the World Cup podium

Last June, the first milestone of the partnership was laid: the presentation of the new design of the «Levada» match uniform.

The Romansh name means “dawn” or “to rise again” and is perfectly in line with the brand promise of Sunrise «Dream Big. Do Big.».

The athletes have masterfully embodied this promise in the 2022/2023 season. Starting with alpine skiing, a discipline in which Switzerland has excelled, regaining its status as the best country in alpine skiing. In the Nations Cup, Swiss-Ski overtook the Austrian Alpine team with 2589 points. Switzerland has won a total of 7 incredible medals at the World Ski Championships, 56 podiums at the World Championships, including 24 victories and 4 cups, including 3 for Marco Odermatt, who was the first to pass the historic 2000 point mark, and a cup for Lara Gut-Behrami. Snowboard and freestyle ski athletes earned 10 World Cup medals in Georgia and 14 World Cup wins and 3 Cups during the season. The Nordic ski athletes achieved a total of 3 World Cup victories and numerous other podium places.

«Congratulations to all Swiss-Ski athletes for this phenomenal season. I had the pleasure of participating in the Adelboden race and the Courchevel World Championships and the performance of our athletes left me speechless!»exclaims André Krause.

ICT implementation at the World Cup in Switzerland

The success of this season would not have been possible without the behind-the-scenes work of the project teams, for example the Sunrise network specialists responsible for the entire ICT implementation for the World Cup in Switzerland.

They ensured smooth operation, 100% network coverage of events and provided flawless connections at all World Cups, with a 0% failure rate.

For the Swiss-Ski events in the 2022/2023 season, fiber optic lines with a total length of 339 km were built, which made it possible to provide an outstanding Sunrise Internet connection at all World Cup locations. Thanks to this implementation, residents and tourists will also be able to benefit from improved Internet and mobile phone coverage in the future.

Sunrise Moments offers unforgettable moments during the World Cup in Switzerland

Throughout the season, Sunrise customers had the opportunity to enjoy exclusive and unforgettable World Cup experiences in Switzerland: Ski Cross World Cup in Arosa, where exclusive overnight stays, a visit to the slopes and a Meet & Greet with Margaux Dumont & Marc Bischofberger; Cross-country World Cup in Davos, where guests of Sunrise Moments were able to walk the official route and then meet the former champion Laurien van der Graaf.

And that’s not all: Sunrise customers were able to access the new grandstand in Adelboden with a breathtaking view of the Chuenisbärgli, or the Sunrise «Loube»an exclusive panoramic terrace directly on the Hundschopf.