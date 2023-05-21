Home » The first dance at the wedding of Dje’s daughter Maria | Entertainment
The first dance at the wedding of Dje’s daughter Maria | Entertainment

The first dance at the wedding of Dje’s daughter Maria | Entertainment

Yesterday, Marija Ramadanovski got married in Belgrade, and at the wedding, the newlyweds had a four-story cake, fireworks and torches.

Source: Instagram/marija_ramadanovski

Marija and Stefan fatefully said “yes” to each other by the pool in a romantic atmosphere, and the younger daughter of the late singer said that she dad is missed a lot at the moment. The first dance of the newlyweds was a memory of the legendary Jay, because the bride and groom decided to the famous ballad “The Sun of Love”.

It’s a song sung by Stevan Anđelkovićwho was among the guests and who is Maria’s friend, and many cried with this touching moment, while Maria danced with her husband to her father’s song on her special day.

At one point, the bride took the microphone and sang a and her son-in-law Adil brightened the atmosphere with Oliver Dragojević’s hit “What was love”.


02:40

The first dance of the newlyweds Marija and Stefan to Dže’s song
Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

(MONDO/Kurir)

