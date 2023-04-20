Home » The first deformable nanoscale electronic device is expected to change the way quantum science research – ScienceDirect
World

The first deformable nanoscale electronic device is expected to change the way quantum science research – ScienceDirect

by admin
The first deformable nanoscale electronic device is expected to change the way quantum science research – ScienceDirect

Source title: The first deformable nanoscale electronic device is expected to change the way quantum science research

In general, nanoelectronic components inside devices such as smartphones are solid static devices that cannot be deformed once they are designed and fabricated. But physicists in the US report that they have developed a new nano-device that can “morph” into many different shapes and sizes even in solid state. This achievement is expected to fundamentally change the properties of electronic devices and the way atomic-scale quantum materials are studied. Related papers were published in the latest issue of the journal Science Advances.

Because of its good conductivity, gold has become a common component in electronic components. In the latest study, a UC Irvine research team has accidentally discovered that tiny nano-gold wires can slide with very low friction on special crystals called van der Waals materials. Taking advantage of these smooth interfaces, the research team used single-atom-thick graphene to create a new type of electronic device in which the graphene is attached to gold wires that can quickly change configurations.

The findings suggest that devices once considered fixed and static can become flexible and in motion. Researchers can now create nanoscale electronic devices that don’t stick together, with parts that move so that the size and shape of the device can be modified after the device is made and reconfigured into any “look” one desires.

The research team says the significance of the study is that it demonstrates new properties of these materials that can be used to enable radically different device architectures, such as resetting parts of circuits. This research will usher in a new era of quantum science research, fundamentally changing the way this field is researched.

See also  The Japanese government has exaggerated data on construction orders for many years or caused inflated economic growth figures

You may also like

in Sicily the Ministry of Health and the...

Carlangas, review of his self-titled debut album (2023)

Udinese-Naples / Risk of the Azzurri invasion: the...

Some American Democrats want to dismiss one of...

Loumpou: “I’m a student, but I don’t understand...

Yemen, distribute money to the poor for charity:...

VARIETY OF COLORS IN SUBOTICA! The spring flower...

Starship direct tv Elon Musk’s rocket exploded 3...

SCANIA- NORTHVOLT / New green battery produced with...

MIN Awards announce nominees and performances

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy