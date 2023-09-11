The first edition of the 10k Belgrade powered by Nike race was held Info

Tonight, the 10k Belgrade powered by Nike race was held at Ušće in Belgrade, which is being organized for the first time by the Belgrade Marathon.

The race gathered more than 3,000 running fans, which officially started the second part of the racing season in Serbia.

The victory in the men’s competition was won by Wambua Bernard from Kenya with a score of 00:28:26. Second and third place went to his compatriots Kitoo Calistus Kimtai with a time of 00:28:28 and Kiboy Geoffrey Kipsang 00:28:30. In the women’s competition, the winner was Ouboukir El-Oihabi Douae from Spain, who finished the race in 00:33:20, and the second and third places were won by Kenyans Jebet Valentine 00:33:30 and Nyaboke Ronah 00:34.19. Katarina Pohlod from Serbia took 5th place in the women’s competition (00:36.55), while the best among men is Stefan Tovilović, who won 11th place (00:33.19). The organizer awarded the first eight participants in the male and female competition.

With the fast Belgrade “ten”, the Serbian capital joined the ranks of large European and world cities, which already have a long tradition of holding 10-kilometer street races. The route of the Belgrade 10-kilometer race is certified by the World Athletics, which means that points are awarded in the calendar of world street races, and the achieved results are recognized by the world athletics.



“10k Belgrade powered by Nike is a new race in the portfolio of the Belgrade Marathon created with the aim of ranking among the world and European metropolises that have fast tens. Also, our goal is to once again point out the importance of engaging in physical activity, by including as many citizens as possible in races in our organization. The 10k Belgrade race is also an opportunity to test our organizational skills at the start of the autumn racing season, by introducing novelties from race to race and the quality of the organization of mass sports events, we will be ready to welcome Expo 2027, where we will proudly represent our city and country as the organizers of the largest sports event manifestations in the country”, said on this occasion the director of the Belgrade Marathon, Darko Habuš.

In addition to running, the participants had the opportunity to enjoy fun content, warm-up together before the race, and after the race they socialized in a good atmosphere, which was in charge of DJ Aleksandra Duende. The luckiest ones, after the race, won valuable gifts in the lottery provided by Nike for all participants.

Belgrade’s fast “ten” is a prelude to a nice racing weekend, since the Zemun Half Marathon will be held tomorrow, where for the second time competitors will be able to try out races of seven and 21 kilometers, while on October 1st we are expecting the Women’s Race on Ada Ciganlija , and then the 4th autumn Belgrade half-marathon, which is scheduled for November 26, 2023.