The first evidence of black hole shock waves could change everything

Black holes seem to have fewer and fewer mysteries and dark sides, as revealed by the latest observations of their gravitational waves

The ideas so far matured by astronomers on the cosmos are destined to change forever after what was discovered by a group of experts gathered in theEPTA (European Pulsar Timing Array Consortium). It is a European cooperation which aims to combine the work of five different radio telescopes to observe pulsars and detect gravitational waves.

In this specific case, the novelty is revolutionary as far as black holes are concerned. Scientists have managed to capture shock waves from the orbit of these supermassive celestial bodies, to be precise in very distant galaxies. Given that everything was immortalized during the early stages of the merger, this could be an interesting clue.

The distortions created by black holes

In a nutshell, it could be the first direct evidence of the typical behavior of the largest black holes that distort space and time as they move spiral on each other. In theory, as it has always been believed and reconstructed, this is how galaxies form and grow. At this point, however, scientists may also be able to see their hypotheses become reality. The distortions just mentioned occur all the time in Space, but there is great optimism in the astronomical communityespecially with regard to current facts.

In particular, the behavior of black holes could be of great help in stating whether the theory of gravity of Albert Einstein (“gravity is just an illusion”) is wrong or not. At the same time, the new scientific discovery opens up a whole new scenario regarding dark matter and even future theories of physics. The researchers gathered in EPTA are convinced, among other things, that a supermassive black hole exists in the heart of every galaxy and that it can grow over billions of years. So far all this has remained theoretical, but the observations are promising and many more will be made in the coming months.

The signals sent by black holes

One of the hypotheses under consideration is that smaller black holes merge, as a result, one could witness for the first time such a process with all the consequences one can imagine. The observations were made by carefully studying the signals of some dead stars, the pulsars. We are talking more precisely about neutron stars which are formed when a supernova explodes. The radio signals were sent out at very precise intervals, but it was realized that they arrived at Earth a little faster or slower than they should be.

As for the time distortion, then, it turns out to be consistent with the gravitational waves that have been created by the merger of supermassive black holes. The gravitational “upheaval” is so powerful that space and time distort, eventually lasting billions of years before black holes themselves merged. Previously intercepted waves can be thought of as brief rumbles, while newer ones are similar to a background hum. The next step will be to discover pairs of black holes of this size, assuming they are the source of what has been observed recently.

