The “super black hole” that has reached the theoretical limit has recently been discovered, and its mass is also incredible, equivalent to 32.7 billion suns.

According to “ScienceAlert” report on March 29, scientists discovered a super black hole in the center of a giant galaxy named Abell 1201, 2.7 billion light-years away from Earth.

When scientists measured the size of the black hole, they found that the actual mass was at least 7 billion solar masses more than originally predicted.

Astrophysicist James Nightingale (James Nightingale), who is part of the research team at Durham University in the UK, said: “This black hole is very special. Its mass is about 30 billion times that of the sun. One of the largest black holes ever discovered, reaching the limit predicted by theory. So this discovery is very exciting.”

There are many black holes in the universe, but they are difficult to be found. Only when the black holes devour the surrounding matter can the existence position of the black holes be indirectly measured.

So the research team used a technique called “gravitational lensing,” which allows nearby galaxies to act as giant magnifying glasses, bending light from more distant objects. In this way, it will be possible to more carefully confirm how a black hole hundreds of millions of light-years away from Earth bends light.

During the research process, they found that Abell 1201 is a galaxy lens with a great gravitational lensing effect, and its observation image is like an eyebrow and eye shadow underneath. This interesting astronomical sight also made them realize that there is a super black hole in the center of the galaxy.

So in addition to using supercomputers to simulate the propagation of light in the universe tens of thousands of times, James also used pictures taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, integrated various observation data, established various analytical models, and finally determined that there is a super black hole at the center of Abell 1201 , with a mass as high as 32.7 billion times that of the sun.

This is the first black hole ever discovered using gravitational lensing, and it has an incredible reach of 1,290 AU (Pluto is only 40 AU from the Sun).

James believes that using the “gravitational lensing effect” method opens up an attractive possibility, because they can effectively observe more inactive and supermassive black holes, study why they are so huge, and explore more What an incredible celestial body.

