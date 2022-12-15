







On December 13, the 2022 First Global Digital Ecology Conference hosted by the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government and the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce was successfully held at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. Taking advantage of the opportunity held by the Global Digital Trade Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Digital Trade Fair”), the conference will focus on the professional forum of digital trade ecology with the theme of “new technology, new format and new model”, gather outstanding talents in the industry, and promote the industry to fully Exchange and cooperation, promote the healthy, prosperous and orderly development of China‘s digital ecology, and jointly develop in-depth exchanges and cooperation in the field of international digital ecology. The conference invited more than 20 domestic and foreign speakers and over 300 professional audiences to participate in the conference offline, as well as guests from embassies and consulates in New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, the Netherlands, Egypt, Belgium and other countries, and audiences from more than 30 countries through the domestic External live broadcast platform synchronous cloud participation.

At the opening ceremony, Hu Zhenfang, deputy director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce, introduced the development achievements of digital trade in Zhejiang Province, affirmed the important role of the Digital Ecology Conference in the development of Zhejiang’s digital trade, and raised expectations for the conference to help create a “digital free trade zone” golden business card . Subsequently, Xu Qingshan, deputy secretary-general of the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government, believed that the “Global Digital Trade Link” plan jointly launched by Informa Group and Hangzhou Exhibition Group opened up more space for enterprises to expand their trade needs, and also looked forward to the Digital Ecology Conference as an industry The Innovation Conference can continue to empower the digital transformation and development of enterprises and the exchange and cooperation of domestic and foreign enterprises, and become an exchange and cooperation platform with far-reaching international influence. Finally, Gong Kangkang, Vice President of Informa Asia and Managing Director of China Region, on behalf of Informa Group, thanked the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government and the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce for their guidance, as well as the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce for their strong support, and expressed their hope that this cooperation with Hangzhou Exhibition The group’s relevant cooperation will jointly explore the connection of Informa’s industrial resources in more than 30 countries and regions and 15 major industries in Hangzhou, and help Hangzhou become a highland and demonstration area for global digital ecological construction in a more scenario-based way.

Subsequently, Mr. Li Jian, chairman and general manager of Hangzhou Exhibition Group, and Ms. Gong Kangkang, vice president of Asia and managing director of Informa Group in China, signed the “Global Digital Trade Link” strategic cooperation agreement on stage. The two parties will use the “Global Digital Trade Link” plan to integrate global trade resources, help industrial trade expand and reach the world, promote the digital transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, and promote the deep integration of offline and online. The “Global Digital Trade Link” plan will focus on Zhejiang Province’s advantageous industrial resources and industry needs, including biomedicine, high-end equipment, intelligent IoT and other emerging industries, to provide enterprises with integrated industrial trade expansion solutions, and to help Zhejiang create a global digital The trade center helps Hangzhou to build a digital trade center city.

The second stage of the main forum was led by Tan Jianrong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Qiushi Distinguished Professor and doctoral supervisor of Zhejiang University, and Bill Roscue, academician of the Royal Academy of Engineering and academician of the European Academy of Sciences. Jia Liangyu, vice president of the Greater China Research Institute of the International Cloud Security Alliance, Prabhat Kaul, global vice president of Infosys, and Andreas Hube, former global vice president of SAP, jointly focused on digital economy and technology, blockchain, digital security, and enterprise digital transformation. , from the perspective of international cooperation, discuss how to promote the healthy development of digital ecology and digital economy. In addition, two sub-forums of “Digital Application and Technology” and “Digital Globalization” were set up at the same time. Technical experts and digital project leaders from leading companies in the digital field at home and abroad were invited to discuss digital technology in an all-round and multi-dimensional manner. The development path and trend and landing application scenarios.

The Global Digital Trade Expo is an important task specified by the State Council in the expansion plan of the Zhejiang Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2020. It is an important measure to build a national-level global digital trade exchange platform and a display window for digital economic achievements. It is a national and global professional exposition approved by the State Council with the theme of digital trade.

The first Digital Trade Fair was held at Hangzhou International Expo Center from December 11th to 14th this year. It was co-hosted by the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province and the Ministry of Commerce, and co-organized by the People’s Government of Hangzhou City, the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and the Foreign Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce. As one of the important forums of the first Digital Trade Fair, the conference will give full play to the talent gathering advantages and industrial foundation advantages of the Yangtze River Delta region in digital technology, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, financial technology and many other fields, aiming to promote full exchanges and cooperation between the upstream and downstream of the industry , showing the diversity of the healthy development of the digital ecology, and promoting the healthy, prosperous and orderly development of China‘s digital ecology.

