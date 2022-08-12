Ravenna – “Look, we wait for it like bread, and that’s not a way of saying”. The director of Coldiretti, Assuero Zampini, wanted to be among the first to thank the Ukrainian ambassador to Italy, Yoraslav Melnyk. He waited for him together with the mayor of Ravenna, Michele De Pascale, at the foot of the steps leading to the Municipality where in the early afternoon the administration did the honors and launched the idea of ​​a twinning with Odessa or Mariupol.