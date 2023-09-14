Home » the first hotfix introduces HDR and FOV adjustment, mod arriving at the beginning of 2024
the first hotfix introduces HDR and FOV adjustment, mod arriving at the beginning of 2024

Bethesda announced the release of the first today hotfix Of Starfielda small update designed to fix the first bugs and introduce some features requested by fans: a HDR adjustment menu el’FOV setting (Field of View), so as to decide the viewing angle on our screen.

But that’s not all: the software house has also finally clarified that too Xbox will receive official mod supportwhen this will be released in early 2024. It was also revealed that the team plans to introduce, in a future update, the city ​​mapsone of the shortcomings that we highlighted in our review.

We will update you when we know more about what’s new in Starfield!

