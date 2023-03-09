10
At least seven people were killed and eight wounds in a church in Hamburg’s Alsterdorf district. That’s what Bild reports. The shooting occurred around 9pm.
The shooting occurred in quarters of Alsterdorfin a church of jehovah’s witnesses: pictures show dozens of police cars and some ambulances on the street where the tragedy occurred. Through an alert app for emergencies the police called on residents to stay at home.
March 9, 2023 – Updated March 9, 2023 , 11:26 pm
