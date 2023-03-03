The US state of Tennessee on Thursday passed a law banning all “adult cabaret” performances featuring “topless dancers, go-go dancers, strippers, or male or female impersonators” in public spaces or where they are likely to be seen. by minors under the age of 18. Even if the law doesn’t speak openly about drag queens and drag kings – artists and artists who dance, sing and do imitations wearing often deliberately exuberant clothes and makeup to extreme the femininity or masculinity of their character – the lawmakers who have worked on it have said more times that the main purpose of the measure is to limit “sexually suggestive drag queen shows” deemed inappropriate for children. The law provides for a minor penalty for the first violation, and higher penalties for those who repeatedly violate it.

Since the beginning of the year, 20 US bills have been introduced to restrict drag shows in 15 states, all run by Republicans: some aim to force venues hosting drag events to be registered as “adult businesses”. ”, others want to block them in public places, such as libraries and parks. The measures are part of a larger wave of bills that restrict the freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community, and especially trans people, in various ways. And they are linked to a sharp increase in violence and threats against those who organize and participate in drag shows: in 2022 alone, the association GLAAD he calculated that more than 120 drag events in 47 different states were subjected to targeted threats and intimidation.

“Behind this spike in new laws is a growing conservative objection to a type of performance that has exploded into pop culture in recent years and even spilled over into hundreds of libraries through events like Drag Queen Story Hours, which aim to teach gender diversity and acceptance through book readings and performances to children,” ha scritto Kimberly Kindy on the Washington Post. “Many Republican lawmakers pushing for these bans say their efforts are aimed at limiting children’s exposure to drag shows, not the events themselves.”

Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson, the first to introduce a bill against drag shows, said he “isn’t trying to ban drag shows and he’s not trying to take away anyone’s right to free speech. But one should be able to take one’s children to a public park or library and not be surprised by sexually explicit entertainment.” Drag shows typically feature neither nudity nor striptease, but videos of particularly sexually suggestive performances staged in the presence of children have gained wide circulation in recent times, fueling conservative concerns.

The American Civil Liberties Union, a historic organization that fights for civil rights, told the New York Times that the law passed in Tennessee theoretically applies to a very limited number of performances, i.e. “obscene” performances that include violent or overtly sexual content with no artistic value: given that drag shows do not fall into this category and are protected by the First Amendment ( one that protects freedom of expression), should be excluded. Stella Yarbrough, legal director of ACLU Tennessee, however, stressed that the law could still be interpreted much more broadly to censor people and “communicate Tennessee’s LGBTQ community that they are not welcome in their state”.