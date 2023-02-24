Home World The first Leopard 2 tanks, sent from Poland, were delivered to Ukraine
World

The first Leopard 2 tanks, sent from Poland, were delivered to Ukraine

by admin
The first Leopard 2 tanks, sent from Poland, were delivered to Ukraine

The first Leopard 2 tanks, sent from Poland, were delivered to Ukraine on Friday. The Leopard 2 are German-made tanks available to the armies of various European countries, and for many months the Ukrainian government had requested them to better face the resistance to the Russian invasion. Some European countries, starting with Poland, had immediately said they were ready to send the Leopard 2s they supplied to Ukraine, but had been blocked because the supply contracts stipulated that sending the Leopards to another state required the authorization from Germany, the producing country.

The stalemate was broken only at the end of January, when the United States had announced that they would send their M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and also Germany had therefore decided to finally authorize the sending of Leopard 2s. In addition to Poland Germany and other countries will also send Leopard to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.

See also  Oil, Opec Plus abandons caution: away from the withdrawal of the cuts

You may also like

VIDEO – Highlights from Thursday’s best match /...

Instituto Tomie Ohtake inaugurates the exhibition “The worse,...

Ana Ćurčić on abuse and Zvezdan’s gambling |...

Udinese – Pierpaolo Marino launches Thauvin on social...

Zelensky’s tribute video – Corriere TV

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Releases “China’s Position...

YEAR OF HELL FOR UKRAINE: Will there be...

Two other important political opponents of President Kais...

How to make Dog Photography photos.

UN, the Russian ambassador interrupts the minute’s silence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy