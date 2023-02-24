The first Leopard 2 tanks, sent from Poland, were delivered to Ukraine on Friday. The Leopard 2 are German-made tanks available to the armies of various European countries, and for many months the Ukrainian government had requested them to better face the resistance to the Russian invasion. Some European countries, starting with Poland, had immediately said they were ready to send the Leopard 2s they supplied to Ukraine, but had been blocked because the supply contracts stipulated that sending the Leopards to another state required the authorization from Germany, the producing country.

The stalemate was broken only at the end of January, when the United States had announced that they would send their M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and also Germany had therefore decided to finally authorize the sending of Leopard 2s. In addition to Poland Germany and other countries will also send Leopard to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.