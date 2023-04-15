Home » The first letter from Gershkovich’s prison, the US journalist arrested in Russia: “Mom, you prepared me well for prison food”
The first letter from Gershkovich's prison, the US journalist arrested in Russia: "Mom, you prepared me well for prison food"

The first letter from Gershkovich’s prison, the US journalist arrested in Russia: “Mom, you prepared me well for prison food”

MOSCOW – The US journalist of Wall Street Journal, imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges, sent his first letter to his family. “I do not lose hope”, he wrote in the letter sent home and published by the American newspaper.
Gershkovich was arrested last month in Ekaterinburg by the FSB, the Russian secret service; both the Biden administration and the WSJ have denied the spying allegations.

In a handwritten letter, the 31-year-old reporter said he remains optimistic and joked about prison food.
“I mean I’m not losing hope,” she wrote. “I read. I exercise. And I’m trying to write. Maybe, finally, I’ll write something good”, says Gershkovich in the two-page text, dated April 5th; her family, who live in Philadelphia, received it yesterday.

“Mom, unfortunately, for better or for worse, you have prepared me well for prison food,” the reporter continued, saying that for breakfast he eats “wheat gruel”, hot cream of wheat, cornmeal cereal ‘oats.

