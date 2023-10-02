The first meeting of European foreign ministers outside the Union

Loading player

On Monday, the Foreign Ministers of the European Union met for the first time in an official meeting outside the borders of the Union itself: it happened in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, in a circumstance that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba he defined «historical».

The importance of the meeting was above all symbolic due to the place in which it was held: in the Ukrainian capital, in days in which a series of political events occurred which seem likely to threaten and make European support for Ukraine more precarious, which has been trying to defend itself from the Russian invasion for a year and a half.

The meeting became known a few hours before it began. It was announced Monday morning with a tweet by Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, the head of European diplomacy, who added that “the future of Ukraine is within the European Union”. 23 Foreign Ministers and 4 representatives of as many countries were present at the meeting. The Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, is arrived in Kiev Monday morning after an overnight train ride from Poland.

However, there were no ministers Poland and Hungary: the Polish government recently quarreled with the Ukrainian one over a dispute over the export of Ukrainian wheat, the Hungarian one, led by the semi-authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has long been the most pro-Russian within the Union.

Borrell said the meeting was about the support the European Union intends to give to Ukraine. He also spoke about the reforms necessary to allow Ukraine to join the European Union, and added that the only peace proposal considered credible by the European institutions is that put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which does not provide for the transfer of territory to Russia.

It should be specified, however, that the mention of the peace proposal was more of a political statement by Borrell, without too many ambitions for it to really materialize: Russia has so far shown no intention of opening peace negotiations.

The meeting took place at a time when European support for Ukraine appears to be showing its first cracks, after more than a year of almost absolute unity.

In September, Poland announced the end of sending weapons due to a dispute with Ukraine over grain exports, although the Polish president later tried to downplay the initial announcement. It is not yet clear how this story will end: in Poland a bitter election campaign is underway for the parliamentary elections on October 15, and the far-right majority parties are trying to gather support among people less convinced of support for Ukraine .

Furthermore, the pro-Russian positions in the Union may have found another supporter, after the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: namely Robert Fico, whose party has just won the elections in Slovakia and who during the election campaign had said he wanted to stop military aid to ‘Ukraine. Here too we need to see how the situation will evolve, given that Fico has yet to form a government.

Upon the arrival of the ministers, before the start of the meeting, Kuleba took them on a visit to the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, in the center of Kiev. It is an inaugurated memorial in 2017 to commemorate over 2,000 Ukrainians killed during the conflicts in Donbass that began in 2014, when Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. At the end of the meeting Kuleba and Borrell held a joint press conference.

The war in Ukraine seems to have reopened a public discussion on the entry into the European Union of some countries on its eastern borders, which had been at a standstill for years. Since June 2022, Moldova has also been a candidate to join the Union, which shares a long land border with Ukraine and which is one of the countries most exposed to the consequences of the war, for example the arrival of refugees. Last month, during her State of the Union speech, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen had espresso once again its support for the inclusion of Moldova and other Eastern European nations in the European Union, about which however several countries are rather skeptical, for political, practical and economic reasons.

The process to enter the European Union is very long and complicated: it requires each candidate country to achieve specific economic and political objectives, and to adapt its laws to European law; it can take several years to complete, and it is not a given that a candidate country will actually succeed in joining the Union.

