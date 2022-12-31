It is the royal family’s first New Year’s Eve without Queen Elizabeth. King Charles III spent Christmas in Sandringham already on Boxing Day he took refuge together with his wife Camilla, queen consort, in Scotland. Thus destroying another of the traditions so dear to mother Elizabeth. But at least there they will be alone and reigning as in the fairy tale they have always dreamed of: the King and Queen consort and a good bottle of English sparkling wine, the expensive Nyetimber.

According to the forecasts of royal expert Jennie Bond, however, «It will be a day full of nostalgia, seasoned with a certain dose of sadness. There will be an empty place at the table where the queen once sat. And the absence of the sovereign will be greatly felt».

Meanwhile William, Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis – the absolute protagonists of the traditional Royal walk on Christmas morning in Sandringham – will spend New Year’s Eve at the home of the Middletons, the princess’s parents, in Buckinghamshire, not far from Adelaide Cottage, the new home of the Princes of Wales at Windsor.

For decades, Queen Elizabeth II had insisted on spending the entire Christmas holidays at Sandringham, the Royal residence in English Norfolk, staying until the second week of February to respect the anniversary of the death of her father George VI. But this year, 74-year-old King Charles did not deem it necessary.

Not even Princess Anne will go to Scotland, forced for weeks at home in Gatcombe Park due to flu. Prince Edward has other plans in Windsor with his wife Sophie of Wessex, while Andrea is well aware that his presence would not be appreciated by Charles who, while tolerating him at Sandringham at Christmas, wants to keep him away as much as possible to limit the damage to image of the monarchy.