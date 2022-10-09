Original title: Anne Ernault, the first French female author to win the Nobel Prize: The road to becoming a writer is long and difficult | Zhishu No.180

On October 6, local time, the Swedish Academy of Arts announced that the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature will be awarded to French writer Annie Ernaux for her “courage and keenness to discover the roots, estrangements and collective limitations of individual memory.” Insight”.

Ernault, 82, is the 17th female writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature since it was established in 1901, and the first French writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. Ernault is one of the most important writers in contemporary French literature. Before winning the Nobel Prize in Literature, he has won many important French literary awards, including the Renaudet Prize, the French Duras Prize and the Marguerite Literary Prize. Yourcenar Prize for Literature.

Ernault was born in the French poor in 1940, and his parents ran a small local grocery store. She first taught in secondary schools, then worked at the French Distance Education Center, and continued to write after her retirement. Since Ernault released her first novel, Les Armoires vides, in 1974, she has written and published 22 works so far. Ernault describes himself as “his own anthropologist,” fearlessly documenting his own experiences with the context and trajectories of individual lives, as well as a clear vision of society and collective memory.

[法]”Long Years” written by Anne Ernault and translated by Wu Yuetian, published by People’s Literature Publishing House in June 2021

“Long Years” ended in 2006, and was known as the modern version of “Reminiscence of the Years Like Water” in France. Once published, it won the “Duras Literary Award” in France that year. Ernault adopts the method of “unknown autobiography”, in fact, he reminds others at the same time, and reflects the evolution of the times with people’s shared experiences, thus arousing strong resonance in people’s hearts. From the big to the front, to the small food and clothing, family gatherings, and even personal privacy, they are all concise and vivid. Reflecting the course of the world through personal experience actually writes the collective memory. The time span of the novel is sixty years, so readers of all ages can find familiar content and clear memories.

In her letter to Chinese readers of the first Chinese version of “Yuyou Years”, she said that in the spring of 2000, she first came to China, first in Beijing and then in Shanghai, in the hustle and bustle of streets and construction sites, in remote hutongs and stroll in the tranquility of the park. She wrote, “I would love to be in touch with the memory of China, not the memory in all the historians’ writings, but the real and indeterminate memory that is both unique to each and shared with all, it is he ( Traces of the times she has lived through. My greatest hope is that my novel will bring you, my Chinese friends, into contact with a French memory. The memory of a French woman, familiar to her contemporaries, Memories from World War II to today are more turbulent than their centuries-old ancestors in a variety of ways of life, beliefs and values.”

Voice for the silent life, connect the feelings of closeness and distance

The Swedish Academy rated Anne Ernault “with great courage and keen observation, revealing the pain of class experience, describing shame, humiliation, jealousy and the predicament of not being able to see who she is, she has achieved admirable and lasting achievement. Throughout her work, Ernault examines a life strongly different in terms of gender, language, and class from different perspectives. Her road to becoming a writer has been long and arduous.”

[法]”A Man’s Place” by Anne Ernault, translated by Guo Yumei, published by Shanghai People’s Publishing House in October 2022

Anne Ernault takes this as an opportunity to tell a man’s life through A Man’s Place, two months after passing the teacher’s qualification exam. Born at the turn of the century, he had to leave school early, working first as a farmer, then in a factory, and later as the owner of a small grocery store in Normandy until his death in 1967. He is self-restrained, hard-working, cautious in his words and deeds, trying to maintain a man’s position in society, but he has never been able to get rid of the fear of slipping back into the lower class.

The author uses grim observation to reveal the stigma that haunted her father’s life, as well as the alienation and pain between father and daughter due to class restrictions. This father’s biography is also the story of an intellectual’s daughter’s betrayal — betrayal of her parents, her upbringing, split between affection and shame, between belonging and alienation.

[法]”A Woman’s Story” by Anne Ernault, translated by Guo Yumei, published by Shanghai People’s Publishing House in October 2022

Translator Guo Yumei wrote in the postscript of the first Chinese version of “A Woman” that her works are like social investigations based on personal autobiography. her duty.

A Woman’s Tale is Anne Ernault’s moving account of mothers and daughters, youth and aging, dreams and reality. Following her mother’s death from Alzheimer’s, the author embarks on a daunting journey back in time as she tries to capture the real woman, the woman who existed independently of her daughter, who was born in a small Normandy town and died in the suburbs of Paris Woman in the geriatric ward of the hospital.

She explores the fragile and unshakable bond between mother and daughter, the alienated world that separates them, and the inescapable fact that we must lose those we love. In this serene but powerful tribute, Ernault wants the greatest justice possible for her mother: to portray her as herself. As the author puts it: “Now I write about my mother, like it’s my turn to give birth to my mother again.”

Writing on top of pain makes women’s memories and experiences visible

[法]”A Girl’s Memory” by Anne Ernault, translated by Chen Shuting, published by Shanghai People’s Publishing House in October 2022

In the new book, Memories of a Girl, Anne Ernault revisits her experience as a summer camp counselor in Normandy in the summer of 1958 and recounts her first night with a man. When he moved away, she realized that she had given him her will, like a conquered without a master. Sixty years later, the author finds that she can erase the years in between and relive the young girl she once wanted to forget completely. Bringing the indelible memories of that summer to life, Ernault discovers that the important and painful origins of her writing career are based on shame, violence and betrayal.

The film “It’s Happening”, adapted from the original book of the same name by Anne Ernault, will have its world premiere in the official competition section of the 78th Venice Film Festival in 2021 and won the Golden Lion Award. The film tells the story of France’s ban on abortion in the 1960s, the legal and life dangers faced by high school girl Anna due to illegal abortion, and the sacrifice of choosing between her studies and her future, seeking various solutions.

Ernault said in an interview that he wrote “It’s Happening” to preserve the memory of the brutality suffered by millions of girls and women, and at one point was a “real shock”. Ernault himself was “knocked down” by this adaptation of his own work after watching the film, “I was immediately caught up in those days of waiting for a period that never came, and it felt like a silent, unbelievable fear.”

By recounting these traumatic experiences of life and death, Ernault is translating personal memories into broader social relevance. “Every word, every book, she tries to describe reality, to understand and express the truth about existence”, so at the moment when this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature is announced, we have the opportunity to see these rich, powerful, and subtle Uncompromising work.

Text/Liu Qiqishen/Ren HuiReturn to Sohu, see more