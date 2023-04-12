Home World The first person infected with a variant of the A(H3N8) avian virus has died in China
The National Health Commission in China has notified the World Health Organization (WHO) that it has found the first case of death of a person infected with a variant of A(H3N8), one of the viruses that cause avian flu (the most discussed and monitored lately is H5N1, a different virus). The case involved a 56-year-old woman from the southern province of Guangdong who had shown the first symptoms on February 22: she had been hospitalized for severe pneumonia and died on March 16. Chinese health authorities said the woman had various pre-existing ailments and she lived in an environment where she was exposed to poultry and wild birds.

A(H3N8) has been known for some time and is among the most common avian viruses, detected in wild birds and poultry, for which it causes mild symptoms. Cases of contagion have also been observed in horses, dogs and seals, more rarely in humans. In April and May 2022, two cases of contagion between people had been observed in China: in both cases, the contagion had occurred due to more or less direct contact with infected poultry and had caused symptoms that in any case had not led to death. WHO has clarified that current versions of the A(H3N8) viruses do not appear to be easily transmitted between people, and therefore the risk of regional, national and international transmission is believed to be low.

