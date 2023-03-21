«Here is the face of the girlfriend of Elly Schlein»: this is the exclusive of the new issue of Diva and Woman (Cairo Editore), on newsstands Wednesday 22 March.

In the photos published by the weekly, “taken between Livorno and Florence” – as written by the weekly – , the leader of the PS he is in the company of a woman “but does everything to avoid being seen in public”.

The woman «keeps her dog on a leash. They enter the Florence station separately and take the train to Bologna in different carriages».

In the past, the leader of the Democratic Party said she loved many men and many women, specifying: «Right now I’m with a girl and I’m happy as long as she tolerates me».

Three years ago, a guest on Daria Bignardi’s TV on Nove, she spoke about her sentimental situation, with a premise: “I’m very private about my personal life, but I’m making an exception,” wrote Monica Guerzoni in an article dedicated to the personal life of the leader of the Democratic Party. We read that from the moment you declared «at this moment I’m with a girl and I’m happy, as long as she can stand me», the reporters of Bologna, the city where you live, have tormented you for find out who the woman next to him was.