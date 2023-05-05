The first photo of the murderer from Mladenovac | Info

The MUP published the first photo of the UP after the arrest for mass murder.

Source: Mondo

The suspect for mass murder near Mladenovac UB (21) was arrested in the village of Grošnica. The suspect was arrested after an almost nine-hour manhunt in which more than 600 people were involved policemen. The MUP also announced everything. “Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, after an extensive search, arrested UB (2002) in the vicinity of Kragujevac. He is suspected of killing eight people and wounding 14 with a firearm last night.”

As stated, the injured persons were taken care of in hospitals. The police are continuing their work on elucidating all the facts and circumstances of this event.

Izvor: MUP

Let us remind you that the bloody feast started last night around 11 pm in the village of Dubona near Mladenovac, and more than 600 members of the police, gendarmerie, and special units were involved in the search for the suspect. UB was searched with the help of helicopters, drones, and dogs.

