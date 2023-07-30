Home » The first photos from the scene of the shooting in the restaurant in Belgrade | Info
The first photos from the scene of the shooting in the restaurant in Belgrade | Info

The first photos from the scene of the shooting in the restaurant in Belgrade | Info

At Autokomanda, there was a shooting in a well-known restaurant in Belgrade.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

In a well-known restaurant on Autokomanda in Belgrade, there was a shooting in which a young man (26) was injured. U there were many people in the garden of the bar at that moment.

“There were several guests in the restaurant, and the restaurant’s garden was full. People were eating in the beer garden and at one point three shots were heard. The guests of the bar started to run in all directions, and even to the street where the traffic was heavy at that moment“, says the interlocutor.

He states that some of the guests, despite their fear, immediately ran to help the wounded young man. “They called the police, who received a report about the shooting at 1:50 p.m. The emergency team took the injured man to the emergency center, where he is still undergoing diagnostics,” says the source.


FIRST PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE OF THE SHOOTING IN THE RESTAURANT IN BELGRADE! The bar’s garden was full, people were eating, and then a gunshot was heard

The investigation is ongoing, and there are a large number of members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the ground. Inspectors are questioning the guests and waiters who were present in the restaurant at the time of the shooting. “The inspectors show the waiters photos of some young men whom they suspect may have participated in the attack,” says the interlocutor.

00:18 Shooting in Vračar Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

(WORLD/Kurir.rs)

